Strictly stars support the Southbank Centre’s first virtual social dance to combat loneliness

On Friday 18 December, the Southbank Centre will, for the first time ever, stream an evening of dance and jazz live from the iconic Royal Festival Hall to help combat loneliness this winter.

Announced today, some of the stars of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing – including head judge Shirley Ballas – will make special cameo appearances with messages of support during the event.

“The Southbank Centre’s virtual winter tea dance is a brilliant way to get dancing at a time when we are unable to physically access our local arts centres and dance classes. It’s so important to keep active and keep our spirits up and I hope people of all ages across the UK join in from their living rooms and kitchens, as well as everyone in care homes across the country. I am thrilled to be making a guest appearance!” – Shirley Ballas (pictured)

The free, ‘Winter Tea Dance’ invites the nation’s dance-lovers to take part in a communal experience from the comfort of their own homes.

Hosted by one of the venue’s most popular ballroom DJs and London’s leading dance promoter, Mr Wonderful alongside ex Senior British Ballroom Champion Janet Cunningham-Clayton, audiences will be taken through an evening of Foxtrot, Waltz and Tango, alongside festive jazz numbers performed by awarding-winning ensemble and talent development organisation, Tomorrow’s Warriors.

Through the Southbank Centre’s partnership with the National Activity Providers’ Association, the event will reach over 3,000 partner care homes across the UK and thousands of socially-isolated people nationwide. Other key partners include Kings’ College Hospital.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back our much-loved social dance programme this winter. It’s one of the most joyous initiatives we run here at the Southbank Centre and it’s been such a shame that we’ve had to go without them during our closure. While we might not be able to meet together in person this time, we hope that we can bring the joy of dance and music to so many people through our partnerships with care providers nationwide.” – Alexandra Brierley, Director of Creative Learning at the Southbank Centre

The event follows the Southbank Centre’s long-standing tradition of hosting social dances in the Royal Festival Hall Clore Ballroom.