DJ Semtex launches Hip Hop Raised Me podcast

Broadcaster, DJ, producer and author DJ Semtex, this week launched the trailer for his new podcast Hip Hop Raised Me.

The podcast features exclusive, no-holds-barred conversations with the artists that define the culture.

The weekly series kicks off on January 11 with music icon Chuck D (Public Enemy), who joins DJ Semtex for a hard-hitting conversation about Public Enemy and the group’s contributions to hip hop music and to the larger community, and the making of the 2020 remix to their well-known hit Fight The Power.

Upcoming episodes feature Busta Rhymes, French Montana, Jeezy, Sheff G, and more.

“These are in depth conversations with artists across the globe, no agenda. New cutting-edge artists. A-list artists. Architects of sound. Moguls. Icons. Hip Hop is now the biggest artform of this generation. It is the Rock and Roll of the youth, a genre that transcends race and culture, this it isn’t going to stop anytime soon.” – DJ Semtex

Listeners can subscribe to “Hip Hop Raised Me” on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. Listen to the trailer and subscribe [HERE].