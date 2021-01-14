Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, January 14.

Sheree continues to avoid the hospital and throws herself into work to keep busy. Jean offers Sheree some words of wisdom, but ends up spooking her in the process. Later, Sheree tells Isaac that she can’t face losing another husband.

Meanwhile, Shirley continues in her search for Tina much to Gray’s dismay. Mick finds out about Tina’s text and is shocked. Linda knows there’s something she can do to help and texts Max.

Elsewhere, Jean forges ahead with her plan certain of her decision. Iqra is keen to visit Habiba and see Jags but Ash covers that she has to work.

Also, Martin confides in Sharon about his relationship with Ruby.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

It’s Lucas’s birthday, but Harriet is seething to notice the flirtation between Kim and Will. An angry Harriet tells Dawn that Will and Kim are sleeping together.

Meanwhile, Gabby is delighted when Kim suggests training her in other areas of the business.

Elsewhere, Mandy is struck by an idea after listening to stories of Paddy and Chas’s honeymoon. Connor threatens Paul.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Sienna worries that Brody and Summer are more than just friends.

Meanwhile, Marnie is having a meltdown trying to prepare for a last-minute gathering with some of her sophisticated friends. She recruits Ste to clean the flat and cook for them, but Ste is annoyed about wasting his afternoon when it turns out to be a virtual dinner party.

Elsewhere, Ella keeps wetting the bed, so Darren suggests to Mandy that maybe Ella should see a counsellor to talk about the tragedy on New Year’s Eve. George wants him and John Paul to move in together, but John Paul isn’t as keen.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm