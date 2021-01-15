CrossFit the exercise trend for 2021?

The Celebs Following CrossFit and how its becoming the searched for keep fit of 2021.

CrossFit is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world with the lifestyle sport’s emphasis on intensive exercise and good nutrition to help improve fitness and wellbeing. And it’s being used by some of our favourite celebrities and public figures to transform their bodies and fitness regimes.

CrossFit is characterised as a lifestyle, emphasising safe and effective exercise, with quality nutrition and diet. As an exercise, the sport is revolutionary, with high-intensity workouts changing on a day-to-day basis to keep the body exhilarated and to prevent a repetitive routine for more satisfaction.

These workouts can include weightlifting, running, and yoga. The diet often includes low carbs but can vary on individual goals, whether to lose weight or build muscle. This ensures that CrossFit is an inclusive sport, for anyone at any level to take part in.

The popularity of the sport is reflected in its online presence. In the past five years, searches for CrossFit have increased.

Data collected by Pharma Nord reveals how searches for CrossFit related terms have changed since 2016, with ‘CrossFit’ on its own searched over 3.1 million times between September 2016 and August 2020.

Of course, good physical wellbeing must be complemented by sound nutritional health. Vitamins are essential to cellular repair which is vital to the calisthenic lifestyle of cross-fitters. Interestingly, the biggest growth in searches across all CrossFit keywords wasn’t for weights or an exercise manoeuvre, but a 26-year-old Floridian training athlete ‘Dani Speegle’.

While only starting the sport five years ago, Speegle has seen a momentous rise in fame, proving her strength by placing first in the USA and fifth globally for women’s CrossFit in 2019. She set a personal benchmark by deadlifting an impressive 310lbs and back squatting 295 lbs.

‘Dani Speegle’ was only searched for 110 times between September 2016 and August 2018. But from September 2018 to August 2020, her name was searched 15,070 times―an increase of 13,600 per cent when comparing the two periods.

Other CrossFit influencers that achieved notable search growth include Colleen Fotsch and Zachary Tellier, who have been searched for 2,339 per cent and 7,275 per cent more when comparing the periods since 2016.

Further to these professional athletes, if you’re just getting started in the world of CrossFit, you may look towards some more accessible celebs for inspiration. Emmerdale star, Anthony Quinlan, revealed his own physical transformation. The actor is also a CrossFit trainer, sharing his workout routines on Instagram.

Lucie Donlan, who found fame on hit dating show Love Island, also shared that how the regime is essential for her lifestyle: “I love CrossFit as well, which I train with my PT.” Lucie is also a big surfing fan and reminds us that enjoying exercise is just as important as doing it.

Even Kate Middleton is known for her love of CrossFit. Royal insiders reveal that the Duchess of Cambridge uses resistance training in her exercise routines. She combines functional movement, weightlifting, and running to stay active and maintain her regal figure.