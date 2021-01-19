Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, January 19.

Sharon allays Ian’s suspicions with an assurance of her love. Sharon reiterates to Phil that she can’t go through with their plan, however Phil manages to get under her skin by reminding her what Denny went through. Phil tells Sharon he will get something stronger that will finish Ian off quickly.

Meanwhile, a hungover Frankie enters the café to see Mick and despite the tension, she wishes Mick a happy birthday and tells him she is leaving today. Mick is given food for thought after witnessing Denise and Phil discussing Raymond. Later, Mick asks Ben about where Frankie is going and when Ben tells him she has already left for Australia, Mick is thrown.

Elsewhere, Iqra reveals to Ash that Habiba is pregnant with Jag’s baby. Ash goes to tell her mother but it turns out Suki is already aware but she couldn’t care less leading to the two warring. Angered by her mother’s vicious behaviour, Ash storms home and tells Iqra the truth – Jags is innocent.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Full of self-loathing, Paul breaks down and tells Mandy about his gambling but omits the detail about his violence. Mandy kicks Paul out of the salon and Paul is full of self-loathing and regret as he drives away.

Meanwhile, Tracy spots Nate and Moira sneaking into the B&B and reels over what this might mean for their relationship. Thinking she has caught Nate and Moira red-handed, Tracy confronts them.

Elsewhere, Kim enlists Mack’s help in stealing more cars from the garage. Mack questions her motives, and she confesses she’s out to ruin Cain. Dan offers Harriet the spare room at his.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Toby is completely smitten over Cleo. However, he storms out of their date when he finds out that he’ll need counselling before donating a kidney to Walter, leaving him worried that his dark past will come out.

Meanwhile, Maxine is spiralling about the thought of being kicked out of her flat. However, Brad reassures Maxine that he just wanted an excuse to see her again and promises that her and Minnie can stay in their home. They have a steamy snog and Maxine is on cloud nine about her new love interest.

Elsewhere, Tony wants answers from Diane after she lied to him about her whereabouts. At Edward’s will reading, Verity is confused when the lawyer references Edward’s five dependants, but he only has four children that they know of.

Also, Summer wonders what to do about Brody and Sienna, without coming off as the bad guy.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm