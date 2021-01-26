Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, January 26.

Chelsea approaches Pastor Lawrence for information on Lucas, and then asks her mum to let Lucas live with her. Denise rejects Chelsea’s idea outright. As they argue, Chelsea gives Denise an ultimatum.

Meanwhile, after hearing what happened with Jed, Mick tries to talk to Frankie but she still doesn’t want him to report her mother. Later as Mick watches Will play football, about the same age he was when he met Katy, he comes to a conclusion.

Elsewhere, Gray observes a playful exchange between Kush and Whitney. Jealous, he gets an idea. Gray tells Karen that he wants her to be a grandmother, not the hired help, and Whitney will be looking after the children from now on.

Also, Honey and Jay are about to get closer as Lola and Billy enter.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Priya is relieved, while Al is broken.

Meanwhile, Harriet tells a shocked Charles that she’s quitting, convinced it’s best for everyone.

Elsewhere, troubled Luke overcompensates with his affections for Victoria for Ethan’s benefit.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Mandy promises Luke that she’ll come clean to Darren. Luke shares a moment with his son as Ollie prepares for his Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Ollie feels optimistic, but it’s awkward when Imran arrives to take Brooke on a date, leaving Ollie feeling rejected.

Cindy and Mandy see Ollie stealing tips at The Dog and it gives Mandy an idea to protect Ella’s secret for a while longer.

Meanwhile, James is struggling with Juliet’s case. Ste tracks down Sacha, who used to work with Jordan, and thinks she could be a key witness to prove that Juliet was groomed.

Elsewhere, Cleo asks Celeste how Toby is, but is left suspicious by Celeste’s behaviour.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm