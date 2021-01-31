Stars continue Keep Fighting for the NHS campaign

The celebs ‘Keep Fighting for the NHS’ in YouTube video.



Some of the UK’s best-known faces have teamed up to create a campaign film which conveys a very powerful message: ‘Keep Fighting’ for the NHS.

Written and directed by Collette Cooper, led by actor Maxine Peake – and shot entirely on smart phones – the campaign features a huge array of British female stars including Olivia Colman, Kathryn Drysdale, Karen Bryson, Dame Emma Thompson, Rita Ora, Shappi Khorsandi, Gemma Arterton and many more, alongside a few male cameos such as Alan Carr and some real life NHS nurses, in a comedy spoof inspired by the American YouTube sensation Boss Bitch Fight.

Back in November the campaign raised over £100,000 for the Intensive Care Society, but with the new wave of infections, a third national lockdown, and all sectors of the NHS currently struggling as a result, Keep Fighting continues with an even stronger message to encourage the general public to donate to an NHS charity close to their heart and to remind people to ‘wear a mask, wash our hands, keep our distance and to Keep Fighting for the NHS.’ who fight hard for us.