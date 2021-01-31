Entertainment

Stars continue Keep Fighting for the NHS campaign

Ian Westhead January 31, 2021 No Comments Video

The celebs ‘Keep Fighting for the NHS’ in YouTube video.

Some of the UK’s best-known faces have teamed up to create a campaign film which conveys a very powerful message: ‘Keep Fighting’ for the NHS.

Written and directed by Collette Cooper, led by actor Maxine Peake – and shot entirely on smart phones – the campaign features a huge array of British female stars including Olivia Colman, Kathryn Drysdale, Karen Bryson, Dame Emma Thompson, Rita Ora, Shappi Khorsandi, Gemma Arterton and many more, alongside a few male cameos such as Alan Carr and some real life NHS nurses, in a comedy spoof inspired by the American YouTube sensation Boss Bitch Fight.

Back in November the campaign raised over £100,000 for the Intensive Care Society, but with the new wave of infections, a third national lockdown, and all sectors of the NHS currently struggling as a result, Keep Fighting continues with an even stronger message to encourage the general public to donate to an NHS charity close to their heart and to remind people to ‘wear a mask, wash our hands, keep our distance and to Keep Fighting for the NHS.’ who fight hard for us.

