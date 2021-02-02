Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, February 2.

The Vic falls silent following Max’s bombshell, but it isn’t long before things turn nasty. Linda’s suspicions are piqued when Max divulges what he knows to her.

Meanwhile, at the end of her tether with Billy, Honey orders him to pack up his things and leave.

Elsewhere, Denise is furious about Chelsea and Lucas’s trip and accuses Lucas of manipulating Chelsea. Lucas realises Denise has no idea it’s all their daughter’s idea and he reminds Denise that he can’t actually leave the country but Chelsea assures him the paperwork is sorted.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Mack is ready for revenge. Fortune strikes for Mack he overhears Kim and Jamie discussing a potential client and he quickly forms a plan.

Meanwhile, Nicola and Jimmy prepare to tell Juliette that she can’t see Carl, but they are shocked by her revelation.

Elsewhere, Harriet makes a decision, and will Jai be able to help Laurel?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Seth is in The Dog flat looking for Theresa’s handbag containing the vital second key to the McQueens’ cash, but Goldie has it. What lengths will Seth go to for the money?

Meanwhile, John Paul is left rattled by Dean’s determination to win back his ‘soul-mate’ George. After a few too many drinks with Courtney, he leaves a jealous voicemail on George’s phone, thinking he must be with Dean and lies that he’s with James.

Elsewhere, all eyes are on Sienna, but can she save her relationship with Brody? Luke and Cindy are shocked to see the state that Ollie is in.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm