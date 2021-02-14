Spotify data reveals most popular songs to have sex to

Interested in discovering the world’s favourite songs to have sex to this Valentine’s Day, OnBuy.com analysed 500 sex-related playlists on Spotify to see which songs cropped up most frequently.

Song WAP Often Pony Birthday Sex Sex With Me Body Party I See Red Love Is a Bitch Good For You Acquainted Wicked Games Wet The Bed Na Na The Take Planez First Fuck Go Fuck Yourself thank u, next Make Up Sex Talking Body Artist Cardi B Megan Thee Stallion The Weeknd Ginuwine Jeremih Rihanna Ciara Everybody Loves an Outlaw Two Feet Selena Gomez, A$AP Rocky The Weeknd The Weeknd Chris Brown, Ludacris Trey Songz Tory Lanez, Chris Brown Jeremih, J. Cole 6LACK, Jhené Aiko Two Feet Ariana Grande SoMo Tove Lo No. Of Appearances 197 186 175 169 164 158 147 146 140 138 135 129 127 122 118 115 111 103 99 94

In first place is WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, with the chart-topping hit leaving many feeling hot and sweaty. In second place is Often by The Weeknd. While his Super Bowl performance last Sunday was anything but sensual, the sultry sounds of his other songs hit the spot with Often appearing in 186 out of 500 playlists.

Equally sensual but trailing by 11 appearances, Pony by Ginuwine claims third place as it appears in 175 sex-related playlists. Birthday Sex (Jeremih) is in fourth with 169 and Rihanna’s Sex With Me claims fifth – the belter was added to 164 playlists.

Ciara proves her influence in music and the bedroom as she places sixth with Body Party featuring in 158 playlists, followed by:

• I See Red (Everybody Loves an Outlaw) – 147 appearances

• Love is a Bitch (Two Feet) – 146 appearances

• Good For You (Selena Gomez, A$AP Rocky) – 140 appearances

• Acquainted (The Weeknd) – 138 appearances

OnBuy.com note that they compiled the stats by searching for 500 of the most followed playlists on Spotify with the following terms in the title: sex, sexual, romance, romantic, bedroom, suck, d**k, f**k, hoe, thot, WAP, horny, ‘peach emoji’, ‘fire emoji’, ‘droplets emoji’, ‘tongue emoji’, ‘eggplant emoji’.

They extracted all songs in each playlist, amounting to around 45,000 songs, and performed duplicate content searches to find which songs appeared most commonly.