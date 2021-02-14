Lifestyle

Spotify data reveals most popular songs to have sex to

Liz Charlton February 14, 2021 No Comments

Interested in discovering the world’s favourite songs to have sex to this Valentine’s Day, OnBuy.com analysed 500 sex-related playlists on Spotify to see which songs cropped up most frequently.

Song

WAP

Often

Pony

Birthday Sex

Sex With Me

Body Party

I See Red

Love Is a Bitch

Good For You

Acquainted

Wicked Games

Wet The Bed

Na Na

The Take

Planez

First Fuck

Go Fuck Yourself

thank u, next

Make Up Sex

Talking Body

 Artist

Cardi B Megan Thee Stallion

The Weeknd

Ginuwine

Jeremih

Rihanna

Ciara

Everybody Loves an Outlaw

Two Feet

Selena Gomez, A$AP Rocky

The Weeknd

The Weeknd

Chris Brown, Ludacris

Trey Songz

Tory Lanez, Chris Brown

Jeremih, J. Cole

6LACK, Jhené Aiko

Two Feet

Ariana Grande

SoMo

Tove Lo

 No. Of Appearances

197

186

175

169

164

158

147

146

140

138

135

129

127

122

118

115

111

103

99

94

In first place is WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, with the chart-topping hit leaving many feeling hot and sweaty. In second place is Often by The Weeknd. While his Super Bowl performance last Sunday was anything but sensual, the sultry sounds of his other songs hit the spot with Often appearing in 186 out of 500 playlists.

Equally sensual but trailing by 11 appearances, Pony by Ginuwine claims third place as it appears in 175 sex-related playlists. Birthday Sex (Jeremih) is in fourth with 169 and Rihanna’s Sex With Me claims fifth – the belter was added to 164 playlists.

Ciara proves her influence in music and the bedroom as she places sixth with Body Party featuring in 158 playlists, followed by:

• I See Red (Everybody Loves an Outlaw) – 147 appearances
• Love is a Bitch (Two Feet) – 146 appearances
• Good For You (Selena Gomez, A$AP Rocky) – 140 appearances
• Acquainted (The Weeknd) – 138 appearances

OnBuy.com note that they compiled the stats by searching for 500 of the most followed playlists on Spotify with the following terms in the title: sex, sexual, romance, romantic, bedroom, suck, d**k, f**k, hoe, thot, WAP, horny, ‘peach emoji’, ‘fire emoji’, ‘droplets emoji’, ‘tongue emoji’, ‘eggplant emoji’.

They extracted all songs in each playlist, amounting to around 45,000 songs, and performed duplicate content searches to find which songs appeared most commonly.

