Spotify data reveals most popular songs to have sex to

Interested in discovering the world’s favourite songs to have sex to this Valentine’s Day, OnBuy.com analysed 500 sex-related playlists on Spotify to see which songs cropped up most frequently.
|Song
WAP
Often
Pony
Birthday Sex
Sex With Me
Body Party
I See Red
Love Is a Bitch
Good For You
Acquainted
Wicked Games
Wet The Bed
Na Na
The Take
Planez
First Fuck
Go Fuck Yourself
thank u, next
Make Up Sex
Talking Body
|Artist
Cardi B Megan Thee Stallion
The Weeknd
Ginuwine
Jeremih
Rihanna
Ciara
Everybody Loves an Outlaw
Two Feet
Selena Gomez, A$AP Rocky
The Weeknd
The Weeknd
Chris Brown, Ludacris
Trey Songz
Tory Lanez, Chris Brown
Jeremih, J. Cole
6LACK, Jhené Aiko
Two Feet
Ariana Grande
SoMo
Tove Lo
|No. Of Appearances
197
186
175
169
164
158
147
146
140
138
135
129
127
122
118
115
111
103
99
94
In first place is WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, with the chart-topping hit leaving many feeling hot and sweaty. In second place is Often by The Weeknd. While his Super Bowl performance last Sunday was anything but sensual, the sultry sounds of his other songs hit the spot with Often appearing in 186 out of 500 playlists.
Equally sensual but trailing by 11 appearances, Pony by Ginuwine claims third place as it appears in 175 sex-related playlists. Birthday Sex (Jeremih) is in fourth with 169 and Rihanna’s Sex With Me claims fifth – the belter was added to 164 playlists.
Ciara proves her influence in music and the bedroom as she places sixth with Body Party featuring in 158 playlists, followed by:
• I See Red (Everybody Loves an Outlaw) – 147 appearances
• Love is a Bitch (Two Feet) – 146 appearances
• Good For You (Selena Gomez, A$AP Rocky) – 140 appearances
• Acquainted (The Weeknd) – 138 appearances
OnBuy.com note that they compiled the stats by searching for 500 of the most followed playlists on Spotify with the following terms in the title: sex, sexual, romance, romantic, bedroom, suck, d**k, f**k, hoe, thot, WAP, horny, ‘peach emoji’, ‘fire emoji’, ‘droplets emoji’, ‘tongue emoji’, ‘eggplant emoji’.
They extracted all songs in each playlist, amounting to around 45,000 songs, and performed duplicate content searches to find which songs appeared most commonly.