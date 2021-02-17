Celeb mums get ready for World Book Day

Celebrities are spreading the importance of reading to their children during lockdown while celebrating World Book Day.

“With so much uncertainty in the world at the moment, and children not being used to their normal routine with national lockdowns, homeschooling and unable to see loved ones, I think it’s more important than ever to have that quality time with your child.

“Reading is the perfect opportunity to allow their mind to escape into another world, but to also have that key bonding time with them! Grumbalina is about teaching children we all have our own flaws, nobody is perfect, but with determination and practice you will achieve your goal!” – Author Karina Frederiks

Celeb mums Amy Childs, Kerry Katona, Ester Dee, Danielle Lloyd and Christine McGuinness are all reading the newly released Grumbalina and the Day Everything Changed this World Book Day.

Up and coming children’s author Karina Frederiks has created a new children’s book franchise about a magical fairy called Grumbalina.

Throughout lockdown, we have seen many trends from baking banana bread to tarting up stones with paint. But with World Book Day on its way this March 4th, celeb mums have been sharing why it’s so important to spend time with their children while helping them read. G

TV personality, Kerry Katona has been very busy through lockdown keeping the kids studying, Kerry says, “We all need a bit of cheering up right now, lockdown has been hard on us all but something that’s positive that we want to keep up as a family, is that we love reading together now to relax.”

Glamorous star of Real Housewives of Cheshire, Ester Dee says: “My daughter Pearl just loves to read and with being in lockdown we are spending more time than ever reading all her favourite books.”

Amy Childs, star of Towie and mum to Polly and Rich says: ‘Now we’re spending more time at home with our little ones it’s more important than ever to find activities you can enjoy together. I loved creating a book club for my grown-up friends last year so why not me and Polly too? Our first book is ‘Grumbalina and The Day Everything Changed’ a really positive story about fairy friends learning to get along and grow up, ideal for Polly’s age’.

The first in a new series of children’s books, Grumbalina and the Day Everything Changed is out now for World Book Day.

Mum of three, Danielle Lloyd knows just how hard it is to keep the kids learning in a fun and engaging way, “The Grumbalina books are perfect for kids, full of gorgeous pictures and important lessons, but lots of fun to read together.”

Mum to three, Christine McGuinness says, “We all LOVE this gorgeous new book about Grumbalina and her friends who live in Pufftown, up above us in the clouds. My children loved reading how Grumbalina overcomes her struggles with learning spells and learns how to make new friends.”

The book is priced at GBP 8.99 and available at www.grumbalina.com.