Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, February 18.

Max tells Linda that in a few hours he will have a surprise that could help her and maybe Mick and she realises that he knows about Mick’s abuse. Learning that Jack told him, Linda is seething. Jack heads to Mick’s to apologise but it doesn’t quell Mick’s anger. Later, Mick seeks Max out at The Vic, and when Max comments that Linda is only with him out of pity, Mick punches him.

Meanwhile, Phil is forced to come clean to Sharon – Max has enough evidence to put him away for a very long time. Will Sharon help Phil? Stacey approaches Max and Abi outside The Vic, and reminds him it’s been 11 years since Bradley died.

Elsewhere, Martin turns to Kush for advice following Iqra’s revelation about Ruby. Kush later admits to Stacey that Ruby was behind him running off with Arthur. Furious, Stacey doesn’t even believe that Ruby is pregnant and decides to take matters into her own hands.

Also, Jean and Sharon have some fun at Suki’s expense when they steal a chocolate bar.

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One

Laurel is shocked when Gabby explains she might be pregnant. Gabby is full of shame as they wait for the result of a test. Soon, a shocked Gabby reveals she’s pregnant but won’t tell Laurel who the father is, assuring her that he won’t want anything to do with the baby.

Over at the vets, Jamie confesses the extent of his feelings for Dawn to Paddy and reassures him it won’t affect the business. Jamie considers his next move as Gabby approaches. Will she tell Jamie she’s pregnant?

Meanwhile, Meena tells David she loves him, but will it be reciprocated?

Elsewhere, Nate faints at the sight of blood when Tracy cuts herself.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Sylver has planned another birthday meal for Cher, but tensions are high between Mercedes and her stepdaughter. Later, everyone is in good spirits after Cher’s birthday meal, including Sylver and Romeo, who decide to have a topless man-off. Mercedes takes photos of them flexing their muscles, leaving Cher boiling with jealousy and what she does next puts Mercedes in danger.

Meanwhile, Imran wants to tell Brooke how he really feels, but it seems that she might not be on the same page and is annoyed to hear him talking about their relationship with Tom.

Elsewhere, Verity is left feeling rejected, but could a little help from Scott, aka Anita Tinkle, reignite the fire between her and Sami? Sienna overhears that Summer wants to move in with Brody and she and Liberty plot to get him back.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

When Daniel snaps at Emma, Zara explains to her that Daniel is having a rough morning: he’s just discovered a grey pubic hair. She asks Emma to keep this to herself, but naturally the rumour spreads like wildfire and soon everyone at the Mill is aware of Daniel’s situation.

Unamused by the staff’s relentless teasing, Daniel tells Zara he is disappointed in her. In true midlife-crisis fashion, he suddenly turns up to the Mill with a brand-new car. Zara tells him to return it immediately, but Daniel refuses. He sold the Granger clinic, and his reward is this car. Zara is fuming.

Meanwhile, Valerie tells Al that he has missed several calls from his mother. Worried something might be wrong with her, Al calls her back, only to find out that Lily is at his mother’s house.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm