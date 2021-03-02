Queen goes on the game

Rock group Queen has released ‘Queen: Rock Tour’, the band’s first-ever official game for Android and iOS devices.

“Our ambition was to push the boundaries of music and gaming with a fun and rewarding experience that would put players in Queen shoes at pivotal points in their career and make them perform in real-time Queen’s live music unlike ever before.” – Cedric Ratajczak, Creative Director at Gameloft for brands

The band was hoping to celebrate its Golden Jubilee with fans this year, however a 29-date European stadium and arena tour has had to be postponed until 2011 due to Covid. However, fans can still get their Queen fix from this new rhythm game.

Queen: Rock Tour allows users to fully immerse themselves into the world of Queen – progress and score points by playing along to 20 of their most popular hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free and We Are The Champions, whilst performing at 10 historic concert venues from around the world.

All you need to do is tap the tiles in time with the rhythm.

“Be a Lockdown Rock Star! No turning back !!!” enthused Queen’s Brian May on the game launch.

Players can style their performances with over 40 official and iconic costumes from the band’s history and help unlock fun trivia facts and exclusive images from the official Queen archives, by scoring highly in the game.

It’s not the first time the band’s music has been featured in mobile music games before, however it is the first time the band are releasing their own dedicated mobile experience.

Queen: Rock Tour was created in association with Universal Music Group, Hollywood Records and developed by Gameloft for brands, leader in the creation of gaming experiences for brands.

“The creative challenge was to modernize the traditional rhythm-game genre with innovative and mobile-friendly twists inheriting from hyper-casual gaming, and with a unique and happy visual style that offers a timeless look to the band, appealing to the new generation of players.” – Cedric Ratajczak, Creative Director at Gameloft for brands

Queen remains one of the most popular groups in the world today, transcending multiple generations of fans, a position further buoyed by the phenomenal global success of their Academy Award-winning 2018 biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody named after their iconic 1975 single.