Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, March 3.

Alya is optimistic that Yasmeen’s debt can be resolved, but Yasmeen has a panic attack when Tim calls by with the paperwork to transfer Geoff’s assets. Alya and Tim force their way into No.6 and are horrified to find Yasmeen on the floor, struggling to breathe.

Meanwhile, Asha’s disappointed when Nina declines an invite to Dev’s birthday party. Aadi finds out that she is deliberately avoiding the party and confronts her. Nina admits to Aadi that she felt it was too soon to be attending family parties. Later, Nina is floored when Asha tells her that she is in love with her.

Elsewhere, Jenny has a visitor – Neil, the guy who flirted with her in the bistro. Jenny’s unimpressed to find out that Daisy set them up. Later, Jenny implores Johnny to start taking his meds.

Also, Toyah urges Leanne to tackle Simon but Leanne takes it as a slight on her parenting skills. Daniel offers Paul a place to stay.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Mandy asks Lydia to be her bridesmaid.

Lydia is uneasy, as she admits her worry that none of the problems Mandy had with Paul previously have gone away.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Sid has downloaded the rest of his video evidence onto a USB stick to give to the police, but is terrified when Victor smashes the Lomaxes’ front door in. Peri frightens Victor off before he can get his hands on Sid. Sid needs to get the evidence to the police so Ste acts as a decoy, allowing Sid to escape. But when Sid is held up by Luke in The Dog carpark, Victor closes in on him.

Meanwhile, locked in the Cunninghams’ house, Ollie takes his addiction to a dangerous new level. Luke and Darren find him, but rather than helping his son, Luke can’t take anymore and throws him out.

Elsewhere, Maxine loses her patience with Trish; Sally takes matters into her own hands.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Sid confronts Bear about his messy behaviour as a housemate, but Bear tells him he needs to loosen up a little bit. Sid admits that having fun has been quite low on his list of priorities; he hasn’t dated anyone since Imogen.

Bear’s determined to get Sid back in the game. After taking him shopping for an updated wardrobe, they head to the Icon, where Bear nudges Sid to talk to a woman at the bar. Initially reluctant, Sid eventually gives in and approaches the woman

Meanwhile, Rob has news for Karen about the Robson family.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm