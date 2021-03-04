Super heavyweight Joe Joyce unveils ‘home support’ Team GB artwork

In a campaign called ‘Home Support’, Purplebricks has commissioned artworks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB, and to help spur them on to glory at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

One of the artworks, Inspiring Pride, was created by boxer and Rio 2016 silver medallist Joe Joyce, who has held the British, Commonwealth, European, WBC Silver, and WBO International heavyweight titles since November 2020.

“It was such an honour to create a special piece of art for the Olympics, which is hopefully going to inspire the athletes and show them that everyone is behind them. I wanted my image to reflect the power of Team GB, so my final piece is of the lion, incorporated with the Union Jack. It’ll be amazing to see this on Purplebricks boards, and it’s such a privilege to bring the spirit of the Olympics outside people’s home.” – Joe Joyce

Joe, who has a fine art degree from Middlesex University, was chosen alongside Vanessa Raw, former triathlete turned artist, and former rugby player and mouth artist Henry Fraser, to create artworks ahead of the Games.

Their paintings will adorn Purplebricks For Sale and For Let boards countrywide from March 22. The public will also have the chance to own one of 2,020 limited edition prints.

“Joe has created an outstanding and captivating piece of artwork. The Lion embodies the pride, dominance and greatness of Team GB, and his image evokes the sense of pride the athletes have in representing their country. We’ll soon see Joe’s painting on Purplebricks boards up and down the country, which will hopefully evoke that same level of anticipation and team spirit.” – Ben Carter, CMO Purplebricks

You can find out more about the campaign and register your interest to receive one of the limited edition prints at https://page.purplebricks.co.uk/teamgb_homesupport/