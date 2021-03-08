Poll reveals the the most popular Mother’s Day flowers

DIYS.com surveyed 4,250 people from across the UK and asked them which flowers they plan on gifting to their loved ones, revealing the nation’s favourite flower once and floral.

Naturally roses take the lead as the most popular Mother’s Day flower with 22% (19 places).

Aberdeen, Belfast, Blackburn, Bournemouth, Cambridge, Derby, Dundee, High Wycombe, Inverness, Kingston upon Hull, Lincoln, Maidstone, Milton Keynes, Oldham, Oxford, Slough, Watford, Wigan and York named this classic and classy flower as their favourite to purchase for March 14th.

In second place are sunflowers with 18% of the votes (15 places).

The following places are craving some brightness; Basildon, Chelmsford, Crawley, Eastbourne, Edinburgh, Exeter, Gateshead, Huddersfield, Liverpool, London, Peterborough, Rotherham, Sale, Swansea and Wakefield.

Ranking in third is a springtime classic – the beautiful tulip.

15%, amounting to 13 places, chose this type of flower as their favourite – Bradford, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Luton, Manchester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Norwich, Salford, Stoke-on-Trent, Telford, Warrington, and Worthing.

In fourth place are lilies – they represent 12% of the nation’s favourite flower choice for Mother’s Day.

The following ten places are interested in purchasing these flowers for their mothers: Basingstoke, Blackpool, Bolton, Brighton, Colchester, Northampton, Nottingham, Portsmouth, and Solihull.

Orchids are the fifth most popular Mother’s Day flower with a total of 9% (eight places) – Bath, Birkenhead, Doncaster, Hemel Hempstead, Poole, Stockport, Sunderland and Woking. For a long-lasting Mother’s Day gift, Phalaenopsis orchids can stay in bloom for up to 12 weeks.

The results of the poll can be seen in full below:

Flower Percentage Roses Sunflowers Tulips Lilies Orchids Daisies Peonies Snapdragons Carnations Irises Favouring this flower 22% 18% 15% 12% 9% 8% 5% 5% 4% 2%

DIYS.com surveyed respondents for each UK town or city with a population of 100,000+ people asking them what flowers will you be purchasing for Mother’s Day? Results were calculated and indexed.