The most asked questions about 2021’s ‘Inspiring Women’

Last week we celebrated the economical, political and social achievements of women worldwide.
With so many role models to choose from, which well-known women are we most intrigued about?
Interested in finding out, Reboot Online utilised Time Magazine’s 100 Women of the Year and analysed their issues from 2000 to 2019.
In doing so, Reboot Online, with the help of Google search data, the following six women are the most searched for online in the world. These are the questions we most want to be answered.
|Name
|Year of Issue
|Number of Monthly Global Searches
|Greta Thunberg
|
2019
|2,600,000
|Beyoncé
|
2014
|1,500,000
|Angela Merkel
|
2015
|949,000
|Serena Williams
|
2003
|910,000
|Malala
|
2009
|313,000
|Oprah Winfrey
|
2004
|309,000
With a total of 2,600,000 monthly global Google searches, Greta Thunberg takes lead. Greta’s most popular question, with 8,900 searches, asks who Greta Thunberg is. Greta is a climate activist and is famous for the school strikes on Friday, also known as Fridays for Future.
|Name
|Question
|Monthly Global Searches
|Answer
|Greta Thunberg
|Who is Greta Thunberg?
|
8,900
|Greta is a high-profile climate activist
|How old is Greta Thunberg?
|
8,100
|18 years old – Greta’s date of birth is the 3rd of January, 2003
|Where is Greta Thunberg from?
|
1,200
|Greta is from Stockholm, Sweden
Who runs the world? Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is in second place with 1,500,000 monthly global searches. 10,000 people per month Google how old is Beyoncé? Born on the 4th of September in 1981, Beyoncé is 39 years old.
|Name
|Question
|Monthly Global Searches
|Answer
|Beyoncé
|How old is Beyoncé?
|
10,000
|39 years old – Beyoncé was born on the 4th of September, 1981
|How tall is Beyoncé?
|
2,600
|Reportedly, Beyoncé is 1.7m/5.57ft tall
|How many Grammys does Beyoncé have?
|
1,700
|Beyoncé has currently won 24 Grammys – more pending
Ranking third is Angela Merkel with 949,000 monthly global Google searches. It would appear there’s a lack of awareness as to who she is, as who Angela Merkel is ranked first. The multi-lingual German politician has been Chancellor of Germany for over 15 years now.
|Name
|Question
|Monthly Global Searches
|Answer
|Angela Merkel
|Who is Angela Merkel?
|
350
|Angela Merkel is a German politician who has been Chancellor of Germany since 2005
|How old is Angela Merkel?
|
250
|Angela is 66 years old and was born on the 17th of July in 1954
|What languages does Angela Merkel speak?
|
90
|Reportedly, Angela Merkel can speak three languages including German, English and Russian
Notable questions asked about the other inspirational women are as follows;
|Name
|Question
|Monthly Global Searches
|Answer
|Serena Williams
|How old is Serena Williams?
|
1,800
|Serena is 39 years old – her date of birth is the 26th of September, 1981
|How tall is Serena Williams?
|
900
|Reportedly, Serena is 1.75m/5.57m tall
|How old is Serena Williams’ daughter?
|
500
|Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was born in 2017 and is three years old
|Name
|Question
|Monthly Global Searches
|Answer
|Malala Yousafzai
|Who is Malala?
|
900
|Malala Yousafzai is an activist for female education and founded the Malala Fund with her father
|How old is Malala?
|
900
|Born on the 12th of July in 1997, Malala is 23 years old
|Where is Malala from?
|
450
|Malala was born in Mingora, Pakistan
|Name
|Question
|Monthly Global Searches
|Answer
|Oprah Winfrey
|How old is Oprah?
|
3,200
|Oprah Winfrey was born on the 29th of January in 1954 and is 67 years old
|How much is Oprah worth?
|
1,200
|Her real-time net worth is $2.7B
|Where does Oprah live?
|
600
|Oprah’s main house is in Montecito, California
Methodology:
- Reboot Online scoured Time’s 100 Women of the Year and analysed the average global monthly search volumes of the women mentioned between 2000 to 2019 using Ahrefs.com
- The top six women with the highest search volumes were chosen
- Subsequently, Reboot Online explored each woman’s top questions and noted down the search volumes – some questions were omitted due to repetition and so the next one was selected
- Data was collected on the 5th of March 2021 and is accurate as of then