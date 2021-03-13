Lifestyle

The most asked questions about 2021’s ‘Inspiring Women’

Liz Charlton March 13, 2021

Last week we celebrated the economical, political and social achievements of women worldwide.

With so many role models to choose from, which well-known women are we most intrigued about?

Interested in finding out, Reboot Online utilised Time Magazine’s 100 Women of the Year and analysed their issues from 2000 to 2019.

In doing so, Reboot Online, with the help of Google search data, the following six women are the most searched for online in the world. These are the questions we most want to be answered.

Name Year of Issue Number of Monthly Global Searches
Greta Thunberg

2019

 2,600,000
Beyoncé

2014

 1,500,000
Angela Merkel

2015

 949,000
Serena Williams

2003

 910,000
Malala

2009

 313,000
Oprah Winfrey

2004

 309,000

With a total of 2,600,000 monthly global Google searches, Greta Thunberg takes lead. Greta’s most popular question, with 8,900 searches, asks who Greta Thunberg is. Greta is a climate activist and is famous for the school strikes on Friday, also known as Fridays for Future.

Name Question Monthly Global Searches Answer
Greta Thunberg Who is Greta Thunberg?

8,900

 Greta is a high-profile climate activist
How old is Greta Thunberg?

8,100

 18 years old – Greta’s date of birth is the 3rd of January, 2003
Where is Greta Thunberg from?

1,200

 Greta is from Stockholm, Sweden

Who runs the world? Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is in second place with 1,500,000 monthly global searches. 10,000 people per month Google how old is Beyoncé? Born on the 4th of September in 1981, Beyoncé is 39 years old.

Name Question Monthly Global Searches Answer
Beyoncé How old is Beyoncé?

10,000

 39 years old – Beyoncé was born on the 4th of September, 1981
How tall is Beyoncé?

2,600

 Reportedly, Beyoncé is 1.7m/5.57ft tall
How many Grammys does Beyoncé have?

1,700

 Beyoncé has currently won 24 Grammys – more pending

Ranking third is Angela Merkel with 949,000 monthly global Google searches. It would appear there’s a lack of awareness as to who she is, as who Angela Merkel is ranked first. The multi-lingual German politician has been Chancellor of Germany for over 15 years now.

Name Question Monthly Global Searches Answer
Angela Merkel Who is Angela Merkel?

350

 Angela Merkel is a German politician who has been Chancellor of Germany since 2005
How old is Angela Merkel?

250

 Angela is 66 years old and was born on the 17th of July in 1954
What languages does Angela Merkel speak?

90

 Reportedly, Angela Merkel can speak three languages including German, English and Russian

Notable questions asked about the other inspirational women are as follows;

Name Question Monthly Global Searches Answer
Serena Williams How old is Serena Williams?

1,800

 Serena is 39 years old – her date of birth is the 26th of September, 1981
How tall is Serena Williams?

900

 Reportedly, Serena is 1.75m/5.57m tall
How old is Serena Williams’ daughter?

500

 Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was born in 2017 and is three years old
Name Question Monthly Global Searches Answer
Malala Yousafzai Who is Malala?

900

 Malala Yousafzai is an activist for female education and founded the Malala Fund with her father
How old is Malala?

900

 Born on the 12th of July in 1997, Malala is 23 years old
Where is Malala from?

450

 Malala was born in Mingora, Pakistan
Name Question Monthly Global Searches Answer
Oprah Winfrey How old is Oprah?

3,200

 Oprah Winfrey was born on the 29th of January in 1954 and is 67 years old
How much is Oprah worth?

1,200

 Her real-time net worth is $2.7B
Where does Oprah live?

600

 Oprah’s main house is in Montecito, California

Methodology:

  1. Reboot Online scoured Time’s 100 Women of the Year and analysed the average global monthly search volumes of the women mentioned between 2000 to 2019 using Ahrefs.com
  2. The top six women with the highest search volumes were chosen
  3. Subsequently, Reboot Online explored each woman’s top questions and noted down the search volumes – some questions were omitted due to repetition and so the next one was selected
  4. Data was collected on the 5th of March 2021 and is accurate as of then
