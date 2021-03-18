Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, March 18.

The hospital board are making their decision today as Suki reminds her daughter that she relied on a Beale – hitting Ash where it hurts. Peter asks after Ash and Suki smugly reckons that they’re over now after what he did but a comment from Peter seems to strike a chord with cold-hearted Suki.

Later, at the hospital Suki introduces herself to the consultant wanting a word about her daughter. Ash later takes a call from the hospital after which Suki announces that she threatened her boss. An enraged Ash has some nasty words for her mother.

Meanwhile, Sharon’s leaving party is quieter than expected. Kim realises that she put the wrong date on the invites. Sharon is unoffended and opens up to Kim that she’s finding it hard to say goodbye to The Vic again.

Elsewhere, Mitch guiltily tears up a poster appealing for information on the stray dog, after Karen agrees that he can stay.

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One

At the stag party, Vinny seizes on a moment to tell Paul that he has seen the van he was kidnapped in around the scrapyard. Paul panics and makes a call to Connor. Vinny, having overheard, now knows Paul wasn’t kidnapped and realises Paul arranged it to con Liv out of her inheritance.

When Vinny declares that he’s going to tell Mandy the truth, Paul’s demeanour hardens. A terrified Vinny backtracks as an unhinged Paul pummels him to the ground.

Meanwhile, Mandy’s hen do gets under way. Rhona reveals that she’s seeing Marlon, but the girls tell her they’ve known for ages.

Elsewhere, Charity finalises the sale of her share of the pub to Marlon – putting on a brave face; Will has a plan, but will it work?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Determined for justice, Ollie has a dangerous plan up his sleeve to finally take down Victor, and Ste is on board to help. There is also a shock return to the village.

Meanwhile, caught up in the moment, Nancy and Darren celebrate some good news with a kiss.

Elsewhere, Sienna is hell-bent on finding out who shot her. Brad has a plan up his sleeve.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Daniel warns Maisie that her body is in danger of shutting down if she doesn’t end the hunger strike, which has no way of succeeding anyway.

Meanwhile, Matthew, the pro-vice chancellor, is suffering from the stress of the student protests and seeks help from Jimmi, admitting that Secuso have been bribing him. Jimmi assures Matthew of doctor-patient confidentiality but when he leaves, we see him tempted to call Daniel…

Elsewhere, Zara tries to improve Al’s mood.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm