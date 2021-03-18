Rakuten TV bring documentary Ona Carbonell: Starting Over to viewers for free

The inspiring story of the Spanish Olympic medalist hits the screen in Ona Carbonell: Starting Over, Rakuten TV’s upcoming original documentary.

While each Olympian is unique, synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell represents a large group of women who face the challenge to combine their new role as a mother while returning to their professional lives in an extremely competitive world.reveals Ona’s inspiring story in the original, feature-length documentary which premieres for free and exclusively on Rakuten TV this autumn.

Ona Carbonell: Starting Over focuses on the Double Olympic medalist, who picked up Silver and Bronze at the 2012 Olympics, in her day-to-day life and will portray an intimate portrait of the athlete. Viewers will be able to experience her journey of the past eleven months following the birth of her son and her titanic preparation for competing at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games: from the highs and lows behind elite sport in a particularly uncertain year, the physical transformation of her body and the emotional impact of motherhood.

“My goal was to return to competition after giving birth, not only for sport, but especially for moral duty. Motherhood is still one of the handicaps women face in sport and society,” – Ona Carbonell

Production on the documentary began in summer 2020. Since the birth of her son, Kai, cameras have been Ona’s accomplices on her way back to the water.

This story presents an intimate look that, beyond offering a testimony, will allow the audience to experience each new challenge along with her, exposing her deepest concerns and presenting this story as an inspiration for those women who decide not to give up motherhood but are also unwilling to put aside their professional aspirations.

“Empowerment and optimism are core values of our company and Ona captures them perfectly in her day-to-day life, with her unwavering determination. As a mother and professional, I am especially proud to be part of this inspirational production.” – Teresa Lopez, EU Content Director at Rakuten TV

Rakuten Stories portfolio is included in the Free section of the platform and is available exclusively and for free.