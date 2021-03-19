As Lawrence Chaney takes the 2021 UK Drag Race crown, who was the most popular on social media?

Last night series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK came to an end and Lawrence Chaney from Scotland won the crown.

From the faultless impersonation of Katie Price and Vicky Pollard on Snatch Game to the glorious release of the song ‘UK Hun’, series two’s drag queens did not disappoint.

But which queen caught the public’s eye the most? OnBuy.com conducted a three-month study to find out which performer gained the most Instagram followers from the first to the last episode of series two, in addition to a top-three weekly analysis.

Drag name Instagram handle Follower increase from WK1 to Wk10 % Bimini Bon Boulash biminibabes 1,211% Lawrence Chaney lawrencechaney 1,139% Tia Kofi tiakofi 1,106% Veronica Green veronicaqween 788% Tayce itstayce 584% A’Whora awhora 531% Asttina Mandella asttinamandella 311% Joe Black misterjoeblack 306% Ellie Diamond elliediamondofficial 304% Ginny Lemon ginnylemon69 286% Cherry Valentine thecherryvalentine 249% Sister Sister officialsistersister 230%

Lawrence Chaney

Taking lead is a series favourite, Bimini, who has immensely impressed us since their near elimination in episode one. Bimini, a finale contestant, boasts a follower increase of 1,211% as they started with 41,354 Instagram followers in week one and by week ten, 542,249 followers.

Ranking in second place is series two well-deserving Scottish winner, Lawrence Chaney. From week one (26,665 followers) to week ten (330,512 followers), Lawrence boasts an increase of 1,139%.

Interestingly, Tia Kofi, who was eliminated in episode six takes third place with a 1,106% increase. The Queen of Clapham arrived into the competition with 17,226 Instagram followers in week one and now has 207,696 followers.

In addition, OnBuy.com also analysed which contestants were the most popular week on week. This was calculated by looking at how many times each Queen made the top three highest following increases.

Drag name Number of times in the top three (week on week) Bimini 7 A’Whora 5 Tia Kofi 4 Tayce 4 Lawrence Chaney 3 Veronica Green 2 Joe Black 1 Ellie Diamond 1 Ginny Lemon 1 Asttina Mandella 0 Cherry Valentine 0 Sister Sister 0

Methodology: OnBuy.com noted down all participants’ Instagram followers every week starting on the release date, the 15th of January 2021.Subsequently, the percentage increase from the previous week to the current week was calculated in order to demonstrate which contestant was the most popular week on week.

In addition, from week one to week ten, OnBuy.com analysed which participants made the top three highest following increases. All data is correct as of 19th March 2021.