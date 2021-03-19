Billy Murray movie Nemesis released this month

The release of gangland home invasion thriller, Nemesis has been scheduled for later this month.

Written by Adam Stephen Kelly and directed by James Crow, the film stars genre veterans Billy Murray, Frank Harper, Nick Moran and Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott.

When underworld kingpin John Morgan (Billy Murray) returns to London with his wife Sadie (Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott) from their perfect life abroad, a feud is reignited with vengeful cop Frank Conway (Nick Moran) who is obsessed with bringing him down.

Meanwhile, pressure from big boss Damien Osbourne (Bruce Payne) only adds unnecessary heat to the rising tension within the family busines, with Morgan’s brother Richard (Frank Harper) and nephew Eddie (Danny Bear) constantly at each other’s throats.

John aims to bring the Morgan gang together at a party in his plush apartment where they are set to meet his daughter Kate’s (Ambra Moore) new girlfriend Zoe (Lucy Aarden) – but all is not what it seems and as the night progresses a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues ending in revenge and murder, as the family are trapped in their own home by a gang of heavily armed intruders.

“For the first Shogun Film we’re pulling no punches – Nemesis is an intelligent, morally ambiguous London crime thriller with career-best performances from some of the best actors in the genre including Billy Murray and Nick Moran. This is gritty, uncompromising British independent film at its best.” – Shogun’s Jonathan Sothcott

The film will be released on DVD and across Digital Download platforms from 29th March.