The news of Katy’s arrest is out and Mick worries that everyone knows it’s about him. Later, Mick gets a worrying message from Stuart and rushes to the car lot where he finds Stuart threatening Frankie.

Meanwhile, Kush checks in with Jean who appears to be remorseful about her outburst the previous day. Jean suggests to Kush that he take Martin out for a drink that evening, a plan beginning to take shape. Later, Jean lets herself into Ruby’s house and pleads with her to drop the charges against Stacey.

Elsewhere, Suki is affected by some racist graffiti that has been sprayed on the Minute Mart while Ben offers to teach the culprit a lesson.

Cagey Vinny tries to stick to Paul’s story, but panics when Liv mentions Connor. After another warning from Paul, Vinny ends his relationship with Liv to protect her. However, this galvanises Liv in her quest to find out the truth. She decides to track down Connor and find out what he knows.

Meanwhile, Jimmy stresses to Nicola about the damaging online reviews that the haulage company is receiving. As Jimmy and Nicola end up at loggerheads, Juliette’s PI watches on, satisfied.

Elsewhere, Aaron reluctantly accepts Mack’s offer of help in the search for Connor.

Summer realises Brody may not be as besotted with her as she thought, so she decides to change her revenge tactics by befriending Sienna. The pair have a lot in common and it almost seems like a match made in heaven, until Summer’s mask slips.

Meanwhile, Warren is desperate to convince Sienna that he’s innocent, and even resorts to threatening her. At a loss, Warren considers Brad’s business deal.

Elsewhere, George gives Jack CCTV equipment to set up around the Osbornes’ so they can keep an eye on Charlie.

Jimmi is constrained by patient-doctor confidentiality but urges Daniel to talk to Matthew again. Daniel reaches out to Matthew, but he’s on his way to sign the deal and hangs up on him.

As the protestors surround Matthew’s car, he has an asthma attack and, in his panic, can’t get to his inhaler. Daniel sees what is going on and intervenes, taking Matthew back to his office.

Meanwhile, Al is frustrated as he keeps losing his online chess battles and is horrified to realise Zara is his opponent. Al decides that Zara must be cheating and challenges her to a real game.

