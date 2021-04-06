Guns N’ Roses’ 2021 tour rescheduled to 2022

Guns N’ Roses’ 2021 U.K. summer tour dates have now been rescheduled to 2022.

Performances on Friday 18 June and Saturday 19 June will now take place on Friday 1 June and Saturday 2 June 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage…” – Guns N’ Roses statement

Tickets for Friday 18th June 2021 will be honoured for Friday 1 June 2022 and tickets for Saturday 19 June 2021 will be honoured for Saturday 2 June 2022.

“Hey Gunners, unfortunately, we need to ask for your patience one more time. Our summer European tour dates will be rescheduled to 2022, but with the added bonus of new shows and special guest Gary Clark Jr! The tour kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4th, 2022, with new dates in Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, Netherlands, and Italy.

“Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled dates, so please do hold onto them. We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage later this year in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and next year in Europe and more!” – Guns N’ Roses statement

Limited tickets are still available for fans to purchase for Guns N’ Roses at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Friday 1 June and Saturday 2 June 2022 at LiveNation.co.uk now!

RESCHEDULED 2022 TOUR DATES:

Sat 04 Jun-22 Portugal Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Algés Tue 07 Jun-22 Spain Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin Sat 11 Jun-22 Sweden Solvesborg Sweden Rock* Wed 15 Jun-22 Norway Stavanger Forus Travbane Sat 18 Jun-22 Czech Republic Prague Letnany Airport Mon 20 Jun-22 Poland Warsaw PGE Narodowy Thu 23 Jun-22 Netherlands Groningen Stadspark Tue 28 Jun-22 Ireland Dublin Marlay Park Fri 01 Jul-22 UK, England London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sat 02 Jul-22 UK, England London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tue 05 Jul-22 UK, Scotland Glasgow Glasgow Green Fri 08 Jul-22 Germany Munich Olympiastadion Sun 10 Jul-22 Italy Milan San Siro Stadium

*without support from Gary Clark Jr.

All tickets remain valid and will be honoured for new the dates. www.livenation.co.uk

