ScreenHits TV app launches mobile platform

ScreenHits TV Limited announced today, the recent launch of its new mobile platform on Apple iPads, Android TV, Chromecast and Fire Stick platforms.

ScreenHits TV is a free intuitive content aggregator that allows subscribers to integrate and manage many of their favorite TV/online streaming subscriptions, AVOD and live channels in both easy-to-use tablet app, desktop versions and soon smart TV’s.

“As more and more consumers are transitioning from traditional TV consumption to app TV, there is no better time to introduce a platform that lets consumers organize and arrange their streaming subscriptions as channels in the way they have become accustomed to. Also, with the opportunity to now view live TV and to consume recorded content (VOD) online, it makes it easier for consumers to integrate all their channels and streaming services into one curated app,” – CEO of ScreenHits TV, Rose Adkins Hulse

Consumers can now easily see what is trending; share recommendations with friends and discover content across all their streaming subscriptions. The user will also have automatic access to premium content channels and Live TV.

ScreenHits TV provides a simple, easy to use traditional EPG (Electronic Programming Guide) with key cost saving benefits.

The new ScreenHits TV app will allow subscribers to integrate their existing streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, StarzPlay, Moviesphere, Paramount Plus, Britbox, MUBI, ITV Hub and BFI Player to name a few.

Users will also be able to watch live premium TV channels and thousands of shows and films with discounts offered across a number of subscriptions, including Amazon Prime and Paramount Plus with cost savings of up to 25% per month. Users are also able to share their favorite shows across all platforms with their friends and family and new premium bundles are added regularly.

ScreenHits TV’s availability in US & UK markets is the starting point for an international rollout plan across a total of 23 countries over the next year. German-speaking countries will launch in Europe along with Southern Europe & Argentina by the end of Q2 2021.

“The new app helps to streamline the viewing experience and unlike traditional cable solutions, customers can curate their channels and subscriptions, thus only paying for channels they actually want to watch versus contributing monthly to the channels they never watch.” – StreamHits PR

ScreenHits TV soft launched in beta mode last summer via desktop and has attracted over 250,000 subscribers to date, with more than 800,000 users having initially registered their interest and growing.

“Whatever is relevant for the consumer is relevant for us and after months of in-depth research on consumer trends and how consumers want to manage their multiple streaming services, we are thrilled to bring a premium curated aggregator to the market that allows them to do just that.

“With so many options out there and new streaming services launching every day, we want to help ensure that consumers are getting the most out of their subscriptions, discovering new services relevant to their interests and finding their desired content that much quicker.” – CEO of ScreenHits TV, Rose Adkins Hulse