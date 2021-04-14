It’s Eazy Sleazy for Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl

Mick Jagger this week unveiled an exciting surprise for his fans worldwide in the form of the instant release of a track titled ‘Eazy Sleazy.’

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. – hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy” – Mick Jagger

The hard-rocking tune written by Mick in lockdown features Jagger on vocals & guitar in collaboration with Foo Fighters main man Dave Grohl providing his signature powerhouse drums, guitar and bass too.

The infectious ‘Eazy Sleazy’ is every inch a song of our times, full of caged energy, a rock ‘n’ roll attitude and tongue in cheek, satirical messaging. MJ muses about the life we’ve all been living with deliciously dark sardonic humour.

He reflects on a world of ‘zoom calls’, ‘home in these prison walls’, poncey books, fake applause and too much TV. With optimism and change insight he looks forward to the world beyond lockdown and the “garden of earthly delights” that lies beyond.

‘Eazy Sleazy’ – Mick Jagger with Dave Grohl, produced by Matt Clifford, is available via YouTube and social platforms.

“It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!” – Dave Grohl