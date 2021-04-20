Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, April 20.

Isaac learns some family secrets that make him question things. Isaac asks Kim about Paul, coaxing out of her that he was murdered.

Meanwhile, Linda is wary when Nancy is short-tempered and unwilling to look after Ollie. Nancy takes delivery of a package piquing Mick’s curiosity.

Elsewhere, Bernie gets a date, thanks to Banjo.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Ethan is hurt when he receives a text from what appears to be his mum, who says she doesn’t want to get to know him. Meena sends Manpreet over to comfort him.

Meanwhile, Lydia gets shocking news.

Elsewhere, Vinny tells Liv he has found a note pad belonging to Paul with some tips in it. Vinny logs into a gambling website. Charity offers to buy the salon from Mandy.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

James is frustrated that Ste has taken an offer on his house without consulting him but Ste wants to fix his own problems – he feels James doesn’t treat him as an equal. George rages with jealousy after a run-in with John Paul’s exes. Following an argument, John Paul is left drinking alone on the city walls, where he reunites with Ste.

Meanwhile, Peri receives a mysterious gift and opens it to discover a new bikini. She tries it on, unaware that Fergus is watching her on CCTV. Later, she is horrified to find out the gift wasn’t from Juliet.

Elsewhere, Sid is adamant that he wants a normal life, but Imran, Juliet and Courtney try to get him to see his potential. Martine has a family meeting with Toby, Celeste and Walter arousing Felix’s suspicions.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Emma and Luca talking about James Bond reminds Daniel that he was once a rather fine 007 on the staff calendar. Emma prefers Daniel Craig, but Luca seems very interested in seeing a copy of his picture. No one seems very interested in helping Karen with organising the charity car wash.

Daniel shows Luca the calendar, and is rather flattered when he flirts outrageously with him. Daniel boasts to Zara that Luca is putting kisses on work emails to him.

Meanwhile, Zara offers Valerie her support. Bear is horrified when Miranda sends him a risqué Gif.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm