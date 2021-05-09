Jack Whitehall tries LED face mask ahead of BRIT Awards

Limited-edition face masks that light up to music in real-time, to connect people to music and each other, is to go on sale.

Mastercard, the headline sponsor of The BRIT Awards 2021 for the 23rd year, has created the first-ever audio connected LED face mask that interacts and illuminates in response to music and environmental sounds in real-time, bringing music to life every day in a new and Priceless way.

Mastercard gave exclusive first access to BRIT Awards host Jack Whitehall to try out the new features on the pioneering face mask.

“I can see this interactive face mask becoming a must-have accessory. People want to get back to normality and find ways to enhance their experiences without compromising on safety or style.

“The limited-edition masks are a huge step up from the average face mask; I love the way that the lights flash and react to music and even my voice. They give people a priceless opportunity to share the music they’re listening to in everyday settings when out shopping, on public transport or at music venues.” – Jack Whitehall

The exciting development comes after research found that after a year of wearing face masks, 38% of UK adults are ready to transform the mundane mask through the addition of new technology.

Of these people, some of the advancements they would like to see include transparent masks to aid people who are hard of hearing (65%) and a colour code system indicating when a replacement may be required (39%). This follows on from a quarter (24%) of Brits are concerned about feeling disconnected when socialising at venues once they reopen due to having to wear masks.

“This face mask that Mastercard created is so lit (pardon the pun LOOL). I am so ready to wear this when I’m out and about of course when it is safe to do so. Like so many others, I’ve missed that feeling of live music and the connection we feel when the lights go up and the music is blazing! I think the way this LED face mask lights up and interacts to sound will remind people of that special feeling and bring back that essence of a good night out!” – Hamzaa

Working alongside wearable technology pioneers, CuteCircuit, Mastercard has released the masks with 8×8 micro-LED lights with 64 pixels that react to music and surrounding environmental sounds. The mask is fully rechargeable and the lights are activated by a simple button.

The public can get their hands on the limited edition masks from 20th May at www.Priceless.com.

Jack Whitehall hosts the star-studded award ceremony, live from London’s O2, in front of an audience of key workers.

The show features performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry including Dua Lipa, Griff, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo, Headie One, Rag n Bone Man and P!nk with the NHS Choir.

The BRIT Awards, ITV, STV, UTV, May 11th from 8 pm