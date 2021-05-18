Aldi’s Cuthbert cake returns to stores

Aldi’s very own Cuthbert cake is cater-pulting back into action to celebrate his return to stores.

His #CaterpillarsForCancer charity skydive saw him raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

“Cuthbert has been the centre of global media attention and we felt a dramatic return was called for to celebrate him coming back to our stores. And it doesn’t get more dramatic than jumping from the sky at 50mph.

“Our loyal shoppers have really backed Cuthbert during these last few weeks and we can’t wait to bring a limited edition version of him back to reunite him with his fans and thank everyone for their support, whilst also raising money for charity, including our partner Teenage Cancer Trust.” – Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi

Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar celebrated his return to stores last week by descending dramatically from the sky – as the daredevil lovebug completed the world’s FIRST ever caterpillar cake skydive to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The much-loved chocolatey character made headlines around the world in April – and now he’s back as the nation sees him complete the most epic expedition in the insect world.

Cuthbert, who returned to Aldi stores yesterday (May 17th) is raising money for Aldi’s #CaterpillarForCancer campaign, including long-term partner Teenage Cancer Trust.

His spectacular skydive saw the brave caterpillar reach an altitude of over 40,000 feet above land in a specially built aircraft, lifted by a large hydrogen-filled balloon. Cuthbert is seen floating high above the clouds on the border of the earth’s atmosphere, before he triumphantly rose to the challenge. Parachuting from the sky, he travelled at speeds of over 50mph, gracefully landing back safely.

Cuthbert has received a huge outpouring of love from fans since Marks and Spencer and their rival caterpillar cake story first broke, with M&S aiming to ban the Aldi version for being ‘too similar’ to their ‘original’. Engaging over a 130million people on social media even singer and songwriter, Fleur East, penned a rap roulette about Cuthbert and TV’s Judge Rinder offered legal advice, while he received backing from other supermarket caterpillars including; Sainsbury’s Wiggles, Morrisons’ Morris, Tesco’s Curly and Co-op’s Charlie.

Aldi teamed up with stratospheric exploration experts Sent Into Space for Cuthbert’s dramatic skydive.

“We ensured Cuthbert was safe to travel into the blue skies as he embarked upon his skydive challenge. As with all our flights, Cuthbert’s aircraft ascended into the sky, where he would have reached temperatures as low as -70°C, before taking his plummet. Cuthbert reached over 40,000 ft in the air before the skydive took place, and then safely parachuted back down to land.” – Dr Chris Rose from Sent Into Space,

As Cuthbert became a global social media sensation, leading supermarket Aldi decided to bring limited-edition Cuthbert the Caterpillar cakes back to stores nationwide, with all profits donated to charity.

Fans can visit @Aldiuk to see his daredevil antics in action and sponsor his epic #CaterpillarsForCancer charity skydive via this link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caterpillarsforcancer.

Limited edition Cuthbert the Caterpillar cakes on sale now for £4.99.