Frankie is shocked to see Katy at Ruby’s club and quickly leaves. Back at The Vic, Shirley points to Mick’s victim impact statement, noting it should be enough to get Katy locked up for good. Frankie’s conflicted when Katy later asks her for a character reference.

Meanwhile, Denise lets it slip to Sonia that Dotty is a hostess at Ruby’s. Sonia bursts into Ruby’s to tear a strip off Dotty, interrupting a man – who unbeknownst to Sonia is her biological father Terry Cant – entertaining a crowd. Later, Terry seeks Sonia out at The Vic.

Elsewhere, Lily sees an opportunity to stir things between Martin and Ruby

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Liv is shocked when Chas arrives, locks the door and grabs her phone. She’s put her under house arrest until she sobers herself up.

Meanwhile, Kim makes a difficult phone call, as she asks her doctor for a proper dementia test.

Elsewhere, the police inform Pollard the charges against him have been dropped and take Aaron in for questioning.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Theresa knows who the false witness is, but DS Cohen doesn’t believe her. DS Cohen warns Theresa that she could be arrested for wasting police time. Theresa turns to James for help.

Ste worries that James’s feelings for John Paul could be reignited if he is working closely with him, so James agrees not to work on the case anymore. However, it’s not long before he goes back on his word.

Meanwhile, the Deveraux family hold an intervention for Martine at The Hutch after she makes a shocking decision regarding her treatment. She opens up to them about her mum’s battle with cancer.

Elsewhere, Darren surprises Nancy with a meditation session to help with her stress.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Sid makes preparations for the big Apple Sale.

Meanwhile, Rob isn’t interested in taking on another foster child, telling Karen he needs a break. Later, Karen finds a letter and confronts Rob – is he thinking of retiring?

Elsewhere, Luca is intrigued when he gets involved with a patient who is undergoing super hero therapy.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm