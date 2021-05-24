Specialist documentary cinema to reopen this week

The UK’s first and only cinema, entirely dedicated to documentaries, is set to reopen after a year of trailblazing online events during lockdown.

“Nurturing and educating new filmmaking talent and documentary audiences is at the heart of what we do. Offering aspiring documentary makers the chance to meet and learn from some of the most respected names in the documentary world through masterclasses, courses and educational strands.

“Our unique documentary screen, videotheque archive and now ambitious online programming is working to fill the gap of a much-needed hub for documentaries in the UK.” – Bertha DocHouse director and head of programming Elizabeth Wood

The Bertha DocHouse, based at Curzon Bloomsbury in Central London, screens the best new releases, festival favourites, retrospective titles and curated seasons providing an exciting platform for documentary filmmakers and nurturing a new generation of documentary lovers.

With a programme packed with filmmaker Q&As, masterclasses, discussions, special events and an online hub and new streaming site accessible from anywhere in the world, Bertha DocHouse is the home of the documentary.

At present, the Bertha DocHouse is set to reopen with a collection of ‘Unlocked Docs: The Pandemic’s Essential Cinematic Triumphs,’.

Housed at the newly renovated Curzon Bloomsbury (formerly the Renoir) the 56-seat Bertha DocHouse screen offers a vibrant programme of international cross-genre documentaries, as well as frequent post-screening filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions and events, 7 days a week.

“In our work championing documentaries, we are keen to make sure that everyone all over the world can access the incredible and vast-ranging resources and unique films that we’ve worked with up over the last decade, so this is why we have created the Online Hub and our new streaming platform, which is often completely free to use to ensure that it is accessible to people all over the world.” – Bertha DocHouse director and head of programming Elizabeth Wood

Bertha Dochouse’s online programming is an opportunity for non-fiction fans to take a risk on titles they might not usually consider watching to expand and indulge their love of documentaries or develop.

The cinema is set to reopen this Friday, May 28th.