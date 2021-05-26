Channel 5 documentary focuses on chronic pain sufferers

Channel 5 will air the documentary tomorrow evening.



Around 43% of the UK population, roughly 28 million people, suffer from chronic pain conditions, and these symptoms can greatly affect the quality of life. This observational documentary follows three people who face this painful reality on a daily basis, and as they undergo new treatments they’ve never tried before.

In Hereford, 44-year-old Gareth has suffered with migraines since his teens, and following a motorbike accident that resulted in nerve damage, he now suffers with complex daily pain episodes. Gareth lives

with his youngest daughter Ellie, but despite occasional visits from his elder daughter Meghan to help out, he faces the daily reality of single parenting alongside his condition.

With a complex dosage of painkillers and pills to battle the effects, life up to now has been a trade-off between a myriad of debilitating side-effects or excruciating pain levels as he tries to tackle everyday tasks. But cutting-edge technology in the form of a nerve stimulator implant offers Gareth new hope.

In Southampton, ex-serviceman Mark has led an active life, from running triathlons to the physical strains of life in the Navy.

But with a recent diagnosis of osteoarthritis, he fears his world is about to turn upside down. With Mark at the very start of his chronic pain journey, he reflects on whether he can continue to ride his motorbike or even walk his dogs. But with a determination to look at non-surgical routes, Mark has decided to undergo physiotherapy.

In Dartford, Andie lives with her three adult children and her husband Colin, and having suffered with a variety of painful episodes for years, she was finally diagnosed with fybromyalgia. Over the years, Andie’s condition has robbed her of a bright future, and she has gone from being an outgoing world traveller to now relying on family members to do things for her.

Despite owning a wealth of gadgets, and a wealth of knowledge from previous treatments and medicines, Andie continues to battle her condition with frustration and determination. With global research into the possibilities of cannabis-related medicines growing, Andie begins a new journey to

discover if this is the answer to her daily chronic pain.

As each of our stories unfold, we hear from medical experts as we start to understand the impact of one of the UK’s most pressing medical concerns.

Chronic Pain: How to Live with It, Channel 5, May 27th, 10 pm