Jamie Oliver brings us together with Channel 4

Jamie Oliver is back on Channel 4 this autumn with a brand-new series, Jamie Oliver: Together.

The TV chef will be creating a series of stunning menus designed to be enjoyed with friends, family and loved ones after so long apart.

“There’s nothing better than getting together with friends and family over great food, especially when we haven’t been able to do so for so long. This new series from Jamie Oliver is the perfect accompaniment, featuring fantastic recipes for all skills and abilities.”

-Tim Hancock, commissioning editor for Channel 4

The four-episode series will celebrate meals that bring people together and make special memories. With a collection of full feasting menus, from nibbles and starters to sharing plates and mouth-watering desserts, each episode walks the viewer through cooking a full meal from beginning to end, providing the ultimate guide to stress-free entertaining. Alongside the food, there will also be hacks, tips and tricks to set the scene and create the perfect ambience for your guests, and that’s before we get started on the cocktails…

The recipes featured on the show are from Jamie’s new book Together, which launches in September 2021, and will be presented in the simple, easy-to-follow steps the chef is known for. Whether you’re hosting a beautiful curry night, summery feast or a celebration meal to toast all the birthdays and anniversaries we missed last year, Jamie’s got you covered.

Alongside cooking for his loved ones in the series, Jamie will be opening his home to some of the frontline heroes of the pandemic to say a big thank you for everything they have done to keep us safe. From NHS staff to delivery drivers, food growers and vital service providers, Jamie will serve up memorable meals that we can all recreate at home for our own reunions and celebrations.

Channel 4 will announce broadcast dates in due course. The programme will air in an hour-long primetime slot.