Nightflix Drive-in cinemas add more movies to summer schedules

Nightflix Drive-in cinema has announced the addition of some of this year’s major Hollywood releases to their June and July schedules.

The movies will be added to schedules across their sites across the UK, in Colchester, Longmoor, Hartlepool, Milton Keynes and Newark.

Audiences will be able to enjoy The Quiet Place 2, In The Heights, Cruella, Fast & Furious 9, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, starring Samuel L Jackson, Salma Hayek, and Ryan Reynolds, and Marvel’s latest movie release Black Widow from the comfort and safety of their own cars this summer.

These latest releases sit in the Nightflix schedule alongside firm drive-in favourites Grease, The Goonies, The Greatest Showman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Joker and A Star Is Born.

Even better, if tickets are booked before 11 June 2021 using the code SUMMER50, a special 50% discount fee is available on all purchases.

All Nightflix sites are following current Covid and social distancing guidelines, and will be offering food and beverage options for audiences.

“Following the amazing demand we’ve seen with our drive-in cinemas around the UK, we are thrilled to bring the latest releases to audiences around the UK. We are even prouder to be able to offer this exclusive 50% discount fee on tickets to this season’s exciting new films for those audiences who are quickest off the mark. This limited time offer makes watching a film from your own vehicle that much more attractive an option for the evening’s entertainment.”

-Nightflix CEO Ben Stonehouse

Film schedules per site and tickets are available at www.nightflix.co.uk