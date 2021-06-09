Entertainment

Taylor Swift has the most desirable celebrity house social media suggests

34 mins ago
Liz Charlton
Taylor Swift has the most desirable celebrity house with 41,444 Pins on Pinterest under ‘Taylor Swift home.’

Heating Force have done some social media research and revealed that Taylor Swift’s properties stand as the most desired celebrity homes with 41,444 Pins on Pinterest under ‘Taylor Swift home’. With seven sprawling properties in four different states, it is no surprise her collection of mansions are the globe’s favourite source of interior inspiration.

The Artist of the Decade, Drake, ranks second with 22,244 relevant Pins on Pinterest. Despite following in the lead, Drakes pins are still 46% lower than his main competitor. Drake is closely followed by Robert Downey Jr. in third place with 20,539 Pins on Pinterest.

The 10 Most Desired Celebrity Homes

Rank

Celebrity Home

Pins on Pinterest

1

Taylor Swift

41,444

2

Drake

22,244

3

Robert Downey Jr.

20,539

4

Jennifer Lawrence

18,695

5

Will Smith

15,490

6

Donald Trump

13,428

7

Adele

11,166

8

Kylie Jenner

8,972

9

Chris Brown

8,679

10

Gianni Versace

8,210

Also ranking amongst the celebrities with the most desirable homes are Jennifer Lawrence (18,695), Will Smith (15,490) and Donald Trump (13,428) respectively ranking fourth, fifth and sixth.

Notably, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who ranks twenty-first with 3,749 Pins on Pinterest, is evidently more of a global architectural and interior inspiration then her sister-in-law Meghan Markle who sees 3,680 Pins for ‘Meghan Markle home.’

The 10 Least Desired Celebrity Homes

Rank

Celebrity Home

Pins on Pinterest

1

Mariah Carey

24

2

Camila Cabello

29

3

Kylie Minogue

30

4

Serena Williams

40

5

Caitlyn Jenner

71

6

Katie Perry

104

7

Leonardo DiCaprio

280

8

Bella Hadid

298

9

Ellen DeGeneres

314

10

Janet Jackson

327

HeatingForce.co.uk also note that Mariah Carey stands as the celebrity with the least desirable house. Despite owning properties across Beverly Hills and the Bahamas, the singer-songwriter received only 24 Pins on Pinterest for her homes – 100% lower than Taylor Swift.

Carey is followed by Camila Cabello amongst the celebs with the least desirable houses raking in only 29 Pins on Pinterest.

Kylie Minogue (30), Serena Williams (40) and Caitlyn Jenner (71) come next respectively ranking third, fourth and fifth.

*Methodology

1) HeatingForce.co.uk utilised analytics tool Ahrefs to calculate the global monthly Google search volumes for “celebrity home.” This figure was multiplied by twelve to establish annual search volumes. 

2)  HeatingForce.co.uk collated a seeding list of 50 celebrities with iconic houses drawn from sites such as Architectural Digest.

3) Experts utilised analytics chrome extension Web Scraper to collate the quantity of relevant boards and pins on Pinterest under each ‘Celebrity + home’. Any boards not specific to the celebrity’s home were excluded from research.

