Network Distributing takes us to Futtocks End this summer

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, June 15.

Mick panics that he will miss Linda’s scan when his car breaks down. Mick’s run of bad luck continues when he hails a black cab only to find it is being driven by a heavily pregnant young girl, Jeanette, who promptly goes into labour.

Mick takes the wheel of the cab to get Jeanette to the hospital, while Linda is already there anxious about Mick being a no show. Later, Mick reassures Linda that he will be there for her and the baby but Linda is unsettled about Max’s potential involvement.

Later, having talked through their options, Mick and Linda make an announcement in the pub.

Meanwhile, Ruby doubles over in pain while talking to Jean about the kids. Jean comforts Ruby when, after visiting the GP, she reveals that she’s pregnant but will likely miscarry again. Ruby throws herself into bonding with Lily to cope with the news.

Elsewhere, Stuart and Rainie are frantic with worry about Abi. Sonia is open to spending more time with her father and invites him over.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm and 7.55pm

The search is on for missing Liberty after Damon receives an unusual text message from her, saying she needs some time away.

Meanwhile, guilty Sally is trying to free John Paul from prison, as she tries to help James with the case. However, James tells her that due to his confession, the best he can do is minimise his sentence.

Later, Mathew-Jesus gets the wrong end of the stick when he overhears a conversation with Theresa and Sally, and thinks that his dad is guilty of killing George. Sally calls Mercedes and Sylver, as she has something to tell them.

Elsewhere, Grace convinces Martine to show her flight attendant flirtation skills.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Al and Bear are at loggerheads, while Karen hopes for a relaxing day out with Rob. Ruhma finds a mother has disturbing symptoms following the birth of her baby.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm