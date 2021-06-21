Entertainment

Julian Clary leads the Cabaret All Stars at Proud Embankment

June 21, 2021
Ian Westhead
There may be a few sticky moments as the man renowned for his one-time double act with Fanny the Wonderdog takes to the stage.

Julian Clary, King of Camp and the original King of Cabaret joins the team at Proud Embankment from 25th June.

Proud Embankment are cock-a-hoop to present their newest, hottest show. Cabaret All Stars a Vegas style show introduced to London’s West End by one of the nations favourite comedians.

With performances embodying the spirit of the swinging sixties & sexy seventies, the show aims to give patrons an experience of a lifetime. Enjoy world-class jazz musicians and on-stage bands, award-winning acrobats, fire breathers and burlesque beauties.

“Be prepared to be amazed. This is an unforgettable night out.” – Proud Embankment

For more information pop over, quicker than you can say Norman Lamont, to www.proudcabaret.com
