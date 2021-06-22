Cat Extravaganza for Crystal Palace

Cat Extravaganza is back but with new dates for the Crystal Palace event.

The London Cat Extravaganza is back with its International Show and all things Feline Exposition this time at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre on the 7th and 8th of August 2021. This is an epic event, that will celebrate the nation’s love for cats organisers say.

LCWW Group – formerly LondonCats – is celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the first Cat Show, which took place at Crystal Palace on June 13th, 1871! Following the huge success of the organisation’s events around the UK in 2019, the team is back in London where the roots are strong and cats will be purrfection. Cat crazy exhibitors and visitors from all over the country will be flooding into Crystal Palace to celebrate their love of cats.

The event is being developed by the passion of the LCWW Group. LCWW has brought this event to London at Tobacco Dock in 2019 and has since produced events all around the UK and Europe. Post COVID-19 restrictions they are back in full force with events planned this year in every corner of the UK.

Amongst the various different breeds at event, there will be some of your favourites such as the Bengal, British Short Hair, Maine Coon and Sphynx. There will also be some newer breeds like the Lykoi (werewolf cat), American Curl, Toyger and many more, all under one roof competing for the ultimate prize of Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter and Best Household Pet.

This will make a purr-fect event for the whole family and will be COVID safe and following all the government guidance. Visitors will have plenty of opportunities to get up and close with their furry friends and will be able to learn more about our intelligent companion animals and what makes cat’s such amazing animals by observing one of the six judging rings. For those who want to give something back to their beloved four-legged friends there will be plenty of ways to spoil them with treats and gifts from a shopping village dedicated to crazy cat products. Vendors will include brands such Bengal Cat World, Katzenworld, Lovebug and Desire More.

The show will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm on Saturday & Sunday. Tickets are advance sale only and are very limited. Adults are just £15 and £10 for concessions and over 12s. Under 12s go free. The event was originally planned for July 2021.

London Cat Extravaganza, 7th and 8th of August 2021, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.