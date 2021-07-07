Prue Leith heads into the garden for Channel 4

Prue Leith is embarking on a great new homegrown adventure but this time, it’s a horticultural one.

The grande dame of British cookery is bidding farewell to her home and lovingly landscaped garden of nearly 50 years and has finally decided to move in with her husband, John Playfair. But there’s one big problem, a two-acre size problem to be precise.

A brand new four-part series, Prue’s Great Garden Plot, will follow Prue and John as they downsize to a modern barn they’ve designed together. But, their new home is surrounded by a plethora of rubbish, rubble, rusting buildings and so much overgrown vegetation that you’d be hard pushed to see anything resembling a garden.

“I’m no Monty Don but I’ve been gardening for 45 years and just love it. But this garden has to be manageable by a pair of oldies none too keen on kneeling, bending or humping heavy gear. So, it’s a robot for the lawn, troughs for the veg, and pots on the terrace. And a fair few disasters!” – Prue Leith



For green-fingered Prue, a glorious garden filled with life and colour is top of her priority list, even more so than the house itself. Over the years, her garden has been the place where so many memories have been created and in recent months, her refuge and the saviour of her sanity.

Determined to have her new garden looking picture perfect in less than a year, Prue gets straight down to business. Seeking inspiration from the country’s best private gardens, she set about designing, digging, and planting the garden of her dreams; a welcome retreat in which to create new memories with her friends and family.

Across the four episodes, viewers will journey through the seasons with Prue and John as the ever evolving garden takes shape. The series will also offer aspirational and accessible tips to home horticulturists who are also looking to create magnificent yet manageable gardens themselves.

“We are delighted to be joining Prue and John on their ambitious journey and have no doubt that the final result will be absolutely beautiful.” – Clemency Green, Commissioning Editor for Features and Daytime at Channel 4



Prue’s Great Garden Plot will air across four programmes, to fill an hour-long slot on Channel 4. The series will air later this year.