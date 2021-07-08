All work and no music?

61% of offices don’t permit music, despite over half of employees being in favour research finds.

The office playlist can often lead to a heated debate. While some employees prefer to listen to music to get them through their 9-5, others wish to work in utter silence. But, according to new research, over half (54%) of workers do favour music in the office. As many offices across the UK prepare to welcome their employees back into the workplace, a new study by Office Furniture Online has revealed once and for all whether music really does improve performance, alongside worker’s preferences.

Whilst over half (54%) of workers enjoy listening to music when working, 61% of offices don’t play music out loud for staff to enjoy, despite workers expressing it helps to fill the silence (42%) and increases productivity (35%). However, a third of workers (32%) claimed that the choice of music in the office has caused arguments between staff, and one in ten people (11%) dislike the music that is played in their office.

Looking at the demographic split for listening to music whilst working, those aged 16-24 and 45-54 (45%) state they always enjoy the music that’s played, the highest percentage out of all age groups. Whereas 19% of 55+ reveal they hardly ever enjoy the music that’s played.

On the other hand, for the 39% of workers whose office permits music, the radio is their preferred source of tunes (42%), 16% also like to listen to podcasts. When asked about their go-to radio stations to get them through the day, BBC Radio 1 takes the top spot (39%) a firm favourite of Gen Z (55%), followed by Capital UK (29%) and Heart UK (28%), despite Heart being crowned the most popular station at the beginning of the year2. Interestingly, BBC Radio 2 is another favoured choice among Gen Z (27%).

The UK’s top office radio stations are BBC Radio 1 – 39%, Capital UK – 29%, Heart UK – 28%, BBC Radio 2 – 21% and Kiss – 16%

As the study uncovers, it’s clear many workers are in favour of music whilst working. But does it, in fact, increase morale? Neuro-linguistic programming and hypnotherapy coach, Rebecca Lockwood notes,

“When we listen to music it creates an intentional representation in our mind which gives an upbeat feeling. The kind of music you’re listening to will determine how you feel. Listening to music that makes you feel good will have a great impact on your mental health because it creates an internal perception that leaves you feeling good, which in turn boosts office morale. After all, employees generally get a buzz off one another, so if one member of staff is feeling joyous, it’ll have a ripple effect. – Neuro-linguistic programming and hypnotherapy coach, Rebecca Lockwood

​

More about the research at Office Furniture Online