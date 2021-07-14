Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 14th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, July 14.

Will steals Todd’s engagement ring and tells him he can have it back when he has the cash. Ed admits to Paul that he has a cashflow problem when Paul queries his missing wages.

Later, Todd lures Ed away from the builder’s yard and seizes the opportunity to steal a heat pump. He’s nearly caught by Ed but manages to pull off the theft. Ed points the finger at Paul.

Meanwhile, a guilty Eileen calls at the undertakers to help George but is horrified to be asked to pick up a body. Her day gets worse when the van containing the body goes missing. Later, having returned the van with a cover story, Todd tells Will he’ll get his money in 24 hours.

Elsewhere, Ryan lands a gig in Val d’lsere and Daisy suggests that she tag along. Emma and Curtis recruit for the charity calendar. Fiz meets up with Chris and agrees to do the article.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Mandy reads Jimmy the speech she has prepared for the judge.

Jimmy is overcome with guilt and gratitude, and clumsily leans in for a kiss. Mandy returns the kiss before they spring apart.

Meanwhile, Cain is left thoughtful.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

After Sami’s phone call, Shaq’s mum Hasina arrives to take him home offending Theresa in the process. Shaq confronts Sami, but he remains adamant that he needs to go.

Later, sisters Hasina and Misbah argue about Shaq’s wellbeing. Shaq has had enough, as he reveals his suspicions about Kashif being his real dad.

Meanwhile, a determined Summer ignores Liberty’s pleas to let her go and continues to keep her hostage. She asks Brody not to postpone the wedding anymore, but will she manage to convince him?

Elsewhere, Celeste bites the bullet and applies for the paralegal work. Felix is heartbroken to discover that Martine has cancer.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm