What makes you angry when it comes to household disagreements?

The most common household arguments…

A study of a selection of UK adults found the average household has 21 disagreements each week – many of which are over something trivial. Many rows occur in the bathroom, as family members get frustrated at others not changing the toilet roll tube when it’s empty (19 per cent) or even failing to flush the loo (16 per cent). Other common rows include people leaving lights on in unoccupied rooms, and shoes being left in the middle of doorways.

“No family is perfect, and each one will have its own memorable disagreements. You’d have to have the patience of a saint to live with someone day in, day out, and never lose your temper with them. When you add kids into the mix, who often take several reminders to complete household chores, it’s a real recipe for bickering.” – Cushelle Spokesperson

When the heating should come on, someone leaving the dishes ‘to soak’ rather than washing them up and leaving wet towels on the floor also feature in the top 50 list. The research found each dispute only lasts around four and a half minutes, adding up to just under a quarter of an hour each day engaged in verbal sparring. Londoners spend the most time arguing – having an average of six rows a day, with each one lasting nearly six minutes.

But those in the East Midlands and Scotland row just twice a day for three minutes at a time. Women admitted they are most likely to be the instigator of the arguments (20 per cent compared to 16 per cent of men) but they are also more likely to see themselves as the peacekeepers in their home (38 per cent compared to 37 per cent of men).

And when it comes to sulking – women also admitted that this is most likely to be them after a row with 27 per cent getting into a strop. Just 26 per cent named the children as being most likely to go off in a huff. To put the results to the test, the Wallin family, from London, took part in a video game to see who was most likely to be the instigator of some of the most common family arguments.

Just under one in four adults believe their partner is most likely to hog the bathroom, leaving a queue outside. And partners also get the blame for putting food and drink containers back in the fridge – after having finished their contents, and also not changing the empty toilet roll tube. Despite this, 56 per cent of those polled admitted to running from the bathroom and leaving the empty toilet roll tube on the holder for the next person to contend with, with men more likely to be to blame than women (60 per cent v 53 per cent of women).

Of those who admitted to doing this, while 43 per cent ‘forget’, 23 per cent simply can’t be bothered while 15 per cent don’t even know where the toilet rolls are kept. It also emerged 41 per cent of adults believe lockdown, and enforced time indoors, added to the number of rows their family had. And as a result, four in 10 find themselves arguing about things they otherwise would have let slide, according to the OnePoll figures.

However, three quarters believe silly, trivial arguments are ‘part of family life’, and can lead to funny stories, after long enough.

“Everyone will remember fondly some daft arguments they would have had as children in their own families. At the time, as children, what our parents were saying probably came across as completely ridiculous and unreasonable. Of course, once you become a parent yourself, you really start to see their point – just a shame this realisation happens about 20 years too late!” – Cushelle Spokesperson

Cushelle commissioned the research to highlight its longer-lasting double roll.