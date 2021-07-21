Sexy Beasts is back with new episodes for Netflix

The show is back for a six part series.

The dating show offers a unique, often hilarious dating experience. Using Hollywood level prosthetics, the single men and women have their real looks completely hidden, as they’re transformed into all manner of animals and fantastical creatures before their romantic adventures begin.

Each hour long episode will feature a new single “picker” searching for true love based purely on personality. They will date three potential love matches out in the real world all in full prosthetic make up and with stunned members of the public looking on.

Only when the dating is over and the picker has chosen their love match aka their sexy beasty – will everyone’s real faces be revealed. As well as playing cupid, Sexy Beasts is a LOT of fun.

Narrated by Rob Delaney, the show is filled with a cast of vivacious, funny and loveable characters. In these latest episodes meet a party loving Panda in search of a husband, a butt obsessed Beaver terrified he’ll make the wrong choice and a Rhino who has recently taken up Sex Kung Fu. And plenty of real, genuine love matches.

In episode one streamers will meet Stone man, “I thought I was a player… [then] I realised I ain’t all that.” Archie has only been in one relationship and is hoping to find the girl for him. He’s confident his personality can crack through the stoney-mask.

Mandrill says “I am weak for big boobs, I am a boobs guy.” Bennett is a former pro Volleyball player from San Diego. He is optimistic when it comes to his chances of being chosen.

And finally Mouse. “I wear ladies’ perfume, something they like. It’s already a box ticked.” Adam is an electrician from Birmingham. He is on the show as he usually goes for looks first rather than substance, he’s hoping on this show it’ll be all about personalities.

Lion TV previously produced Sexy Beasts for BBC Three in 2014, and for A&E in 2015.

Sexy Beasts, streaming from today on Netflix.