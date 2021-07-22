Pick of the Plots: Thursday 22nd July

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, July 22.

Mick offers to take Frankie out for a driving lesson. Mick is confused when an upset Frankie flees before getting behind the wheel.

Mick pursues Frankie and questions her about why she ran away. He reveals the truth about Linda’s baby, but will Frankie be similarly honest about her role in Nancy being run over?

Meanwhile, Bobby thinks his family have forgotten his 18th birthday. Later in the restaurant Bobby’s loved one’s attempts to surprise him get off to a false start when they jump out on the wrong man – Dana’s father Harvey.

Elsewhere, Suki scolds Kheerat for missing Jag’s funeral.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Ben’s lies begin to unravel as Aaron confronts him.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie can’t stop gossiping.

Elsewhere, Heath has a bad time at football.

Also, Amy and Matty try to convince Ethan to pursue love not lust.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Summer must think on her feet after an innocent bystander gets caught in the crossfire of her scheming.

Damon tells Brody that the best thing for him to do right now is to run, but will he be able to leave Faith behind?

Meanwhile, after a text from Scott doesn’t add up, Sid realises that Leah is missing. Trish manages to spin things in her favour.

Elsewhere, Brooke, Imran and Juliet talk excitedly about the prom but it’s uncomfortable when Imran asks Brooke about the future.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm