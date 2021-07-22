Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and Tenth Doctor David Tennant face a new nemesis…

…in a quest to save reality in brand new video game, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality.

Compatible with current and next-gen consoles as well as PC, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality reimagines and expands on Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, with a completely new and compelling adventure.

“With our partners at BBC Studios, we are giving Doctor Who fans and gamers an incredible new experience through space and time. This much anticipated console/PC launch follows the incredible success of the mobile game Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins and re-affirms our commitment to take players on the most unexpected and immersive narrative journeys.” – Ian Hambleton, CEO of Maze Theory

With new worlds to explore and all-new modes of gameplay, players will be guided by the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker), and for the first time will also encounter the Tenth Doctor (voiced by David Tennant) in a new story written by Gavin Collinson.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality will be jam-packed with easter eggs, terrifying new foes, and iconic monsters such as the Cybermen, the Daleks and the Weeping Angels. Players will also find themselves immersed in the ‘Chaosverse’: a corrupted alternate universe where worlds and timelines collide to create new adventures, encounters, and threats the team behind it tell us.

“The appearance of both the Thirteenth and Tenth Doctors is set to be an epic event. The ‘Chaosverse’ is a mind-blowing new concept, which brings a whole new dimension to the Doctor Who experience.” – Ian Hambleton, CEO of Maze Theory

Digital entertainment studio, Maze Theory has produced the epic adventure in partnership with BBC Studios.

The brand-new videogame Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC on 30th September 2021.