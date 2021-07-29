Pick of the Plots: Thursday 22nd July

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, July 29.

Chelsea persuades Gray to give work a miss. She drags him along to meet a friend with a van full of dresses as she needs an outfit for her impending appearance in court.

It dawns on Gray the dresses are stolen but Chelsea sweet talks her way out of it, leading to some hanky panky in the back of Gray’s car.

Gray’s left shaken when Chelsea spots an earring, realising it belonged to Tina.

Meanwhile, Bobby mentions to Kat that Dana’s dad used to be a cabbie piquing her interest. Billy overhears and later turns up for an interview himself. Billy is disappointed when Harvey gets the job over him and Kat has a feeling that something is up.

Elsewhere, Sheree moans to Patrick about Isaac but Patrick defends her.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

At Leanna’s funeral, Meena covertly fiddles with Leanna’s ring on her necklace. She panics when it falls from the necklace, watching in horror as it rolls and stops near Liam’s shoe.

Meanwhile, Jamie lies to Andrea about the reason for his and Kim’s estrangement, but will Kim tell her the truth when she confronts her?

Later, Kim plays Paddy to get her own way.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

The plan to rob Price Slice takes a risky turn when Fergus suggests they rob the safe with Timmy’s help. Later, while Warren is in the middle of emptying the safe, Timmy spots a police officer in the village.

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie thinks outside of the box to win over Romeo, but will she be successful?

Elsewhere, Sylver looks into IVF, but realises the cash from a big job he hasn’t even started on yet has gone missing.

Also, trying to keep Martine positive, Felix insists that they have fun – a wig fashion shoot.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm