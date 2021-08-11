Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 11th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, August 11.

Craig calls at No.8 and informs David that the police have found his car.

At the police station, Craig interviews David and reveals that the paint fragments on Todd’s clothes match those of the car but later he tells David new evidence has come to light and he is free to go.

Meanwhile, Abi confesses to Bernie that she can’t see the point in a memorial garden for Seb. She’s especially unimpressed by a mural adorning one of the walls – Nina’s handiwork. Asha admits to Nina that she still has feelings for her.

Elsewhere, Tyrone and Alina move into No.9 to allay some of their safety concerns. Rachel denies starting the fire leaving Alina stumped.

Also, Leanne and Nick put an offer in on the bistro.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Liv knocks back a vodka before she invites her guest inside – it’s Jacob. Jacob is stunned by Liv’s suggestion to go upstairs as she starts to undress. She’s mortified when Aaron walks in.

Meanwhile, Charity is at Tall Trees hunting for the watches. Mack is surprised and relieved when she opens the cupboard and the holdall is not there anymore.

Thwarted Charity knows she’s not getting anywhere as Mackenzie continues to deny having the watches. After she goes, Mack begins searching for them himself.

Elsewhere, Jimmy is hopeful.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

The search is on for missing Ella.

At The Hutch, Darren, Nancy and Jack realise that Ella has stolen money. Mandy pleads with them not to tell the police, but the stress gets too much and she has a panic attack.

Meanwhile, Damon questions Sienna’s priorities, which touches a nerve and Sienna asks Summer if they can slow things down. Spilt food colouring gives Summer the idea to pretend Brody has come back to attack her, and she even tells Sienna that he has beaten her before.

Later, Summer delivers Leah’s cake and when Ste finds the card inside, he thinks it’s Leah’s attacker messing with them.

Elsewhere, Verity struggles with Shaq’s crush. Juliet tries to snap Sid out of his self-pity.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm