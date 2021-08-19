Changing Rooms a hit with Channel 4 viewers….

…but if you don’t want DIY disasters we have some handy hints.

Changing Rooms, the makeover show which aired from 1996 to 2004, returned to TV screens last night, switching BBC One for Channel 4. The show pulled in overnight ratings of 1.41m (9.3%) to the network, which should leave telly execs pleased.

The show saw interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead plan changes overseen by host Anna Richardson. The revamped series kicked off in Swansea, where neighbours Claire and Lisa decided to inject some colour into their lives. Claire’s living room was a sea of beige, and by the end of the show looked like the Crossroads Motel Hair Salon of 1974. While Lisa’s bedroom looked like a mash-up of a 1960s American Holiday Inn, that had failed to be given a big enough budget, and something from the Rocky Horror Picture Show. (A wall of wigs?)

Tragic renovations are nothing new to the show, we dare not even mention too much about the ‘teapot’ episode. But there has been a TikTok video of the show’s original bad reactions going viral in June, which accumulated just over half a million views. So to avoid a Changing R00ms style disaster DIYS.com, a creative community hub interested in DIY, has provided ATV Today Lifestyle with eight easy and affordable tips on disaster-free house interior renovations.

Home interior tips which could help avoid Changing Rooms disasters in your home

♦ Draw the vision out. If there are certain colours you are worried may clash with personal taste, then colour them on paper to test them out first.

♦ Use decor to create vibrancy like pillows and rugs – this will increase the functionality of your space, especially if you’re renting. Personal interior decor taste can change throughout the years so these additions can be simply replaced.

♦ For a bespoke look, go old school and create your own decor. On TikTok, #candlemaking has racked up one billion views and #vasepainting has been seen nearly 400,000 times!

♦ To avoid the classic teapot moment, ensure your furniture can withhold weight. If you’re a minimalist this will be easier, however for maximalists instead of layering decor on one shelf, layer your items in a vertical shelving structure.

♦ Bring nature in and grow plants. Not only do indoor plants augment the overall appearance of a space, but they can also contain health benefits such as reducing air pollutants and relieving stress. It is imperative however to conduct research, as some plants may be harmful to pets.

♦ Get creative and reupholster old furniture such as an old sofa chair. Social media provides great platforms (eBay and Facebook Marketplace) for buying cheap and cheerful items full of character that can be upholstered. In addition, YouTube is fully equipped with creative ideas and tutorials if you’re a beginner!

♦ If you’ve over-ordered on materials like tiles, remember the surplus can be used for the kitchen splashback or decoration in the hallway.

♦ Do your research on the best illusions for your room. If space is narrow, opt for contrasts and light colour as this will help widen the room. Likewise, if a space is too big utilise vertical shelving and add rugs.

The second episode of the six-part series of Changing Rooms returns to Channel 4 next Wednesday at 8 pm