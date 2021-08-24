Footballer Leroy Sané reveals ‘Move To Zero’ Nike underwear line

Leroy Sané stars in the new Fall’21 Nike Underwear campaign.

The Nike Underwear product line for Fall’21 features Nike ReLuxe, made with at least 75% recycled fibres as part of the brand’s ‘Move to Zero’ initiative. Move to Zero, Nike’s journey toward zero carbon and zero waste has a singular aim: Help protect the future of the sport. It is a continuation of Nike’s deep commitment to sustainability and is driven by the belief that protecting the planet means protecting the future of sport against climate change.

The Nike Underwear collection for Fall’21 is also made with Nike Dri-FIT technology to help deliver maximum comfort throughout your day, from a coffee run to a training session. Talking about his work with Nike Underwear to launch the new Fall’21 campaign, Leroy Sané explained;

“It is an honour for me to represent Nike! I am very happy to be the face of Nike Underwear for this season, as I see it as an opportunity to share the products that I like a lot.

Nike Underwear RRP and stockist details: Nike Underwear ReLuxe (two-pack) starts from £29.00 at Stockist jdsports.co.uk