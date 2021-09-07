Indecent Proposal casting for Southwark Playhouse revealed

Indecent Proposal final casting announced for Southwark Playhouse.

Lizzy Connolly is to play Rebecca in the World premiere of Indecent Proposal at Southwark Playhouse this October. The star of Channel 4’s The Windsor’s and Sweet Charity (Donmar Warehouse), joins Norman Bowman, Ako Mitchell and Jacqui Dankworth to complete the main cast.

10 to 4 Productions today announced that Lizzy Connolly has been cast the role of Rebecca in the world premiere of Indecent Proposal at Southwark Playhouse this October. Lizzy will be joining Norman Bowman as Jonny; (42nd Street Theatre Royal, Drury Lane; Eugenius! London Palladium; King Lear Royal Exchange Theatre) Jacqui Dankworth as Annie (Into the Woods, original London cast, Phoenix Theatre; Les Liaisons Dangereuses, RSC and celebrated Jazz recording artist).

Also starring Ako Mitchell as the wealthy stranger Larry Harris (The Color Purple Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome; Caroline, or Change Chichester, Hampstead and West End; Guys and Dolls Manchester Royal Exchange). Eve de Leon Allen (recent graduate of Rose Bruford, notable credits include ‘Doctor Who’) joins the cast in the supporting role of Heidi.

What would you do for a million dollars?

Atlantic City. 1988: Jonny and Rebecca are very much in love and very much in debt. Jonny’s a struggling singer-songwriter who spends most of his time playing backup for a singer at the Oasis Casino Hotel Resort. Rebecca’s working two jobs as they struggle to make ends meet. But they’re happy and that’s enough. Or is it?

When wealthy stranger Larry Harris arrives in town and offers Rebecca a million dollars to spend a night with him, will the lure of money outweigh their promise of fidelity? Will Rebecca accept Larry’s indecent proposal? Will their marriage survive if she doesn’t? Will their marriage survive if she does?

Inspired by the Jack Engelhard book which sparked a world-wide debate and was later adapted into the 1993 hit film, Indecent Proposal is a chamber musical that stays true to book’s setting of Atlantic City in the 1980s whilst reimagining the work through the lens of the current social and political climate, allowing audiences to consider what they would do in a similar situation, whilst they watch this couple grapple with the fallout from a stranger’s proposition.

Directed by Charlotte Westenra, book and lyrics by Michael Conley with music by Dylan Schlosberg – produced by Neil Marcus for 10 to 4 Productions; this musical brings a story to stage that, over 30 years after the book was published, is perhaps all the more painfully relevant today.

SOUTHWARK PLAYHOUSE: TICKETS

Pictured: Lizzy Connolly, Ako Mitchell, Norman Bowman