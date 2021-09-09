TATRAS brings ‘vivid liveliness’ to their latest collection.

“Reconnecting Hearts”… Searching and sharing a new sense of well being…

For the 2021/2022 AW collection, TATRAS is introducing a fleece collection and a jacquard collection to evoke vivid liveliness. The fleece collection consists of items that offer both warmth and comfort, while the jacquard collection is finished like a “cut and sew,” using multiple layers like the down jacket composition.

“Just like a beautiful aurora constantly shifting hues throughout the night sky, we modernized our outer collection and ICON items using different colored nylon and polyester. TATRAS takes you into our vibrant world of the endless search for a stunning silhouette, practical functionality, and high standard for the best quality garments.” – TATRAS

The message behind TATRAS’s AW21 campaign is “reconnecting hearts.” In a constantly changing society, TATRAS strives to encourage humans to redefine “hope” and “light” for themselves, together, the brand states and this sentiment is a timely one; Globally, people want to spend time with their loved ones more than ever after a long challenging wait.

TATRAS is a luxury down jacket brand for men and women founded in Japan and designed in Italy. TATRAS was founded in 2006 by Masanaka Sakao with the mission to perfect an accessible, beautiful down jacket.