Dani goes into labour in Pobol y Cwm while Dylan knows the truth about the pregnancy in Rownd a Rownd

As Dani progresses through labour with no sign of the midwife, panic sets in when she realises that something isn’t right. Eifion senses that Mathew hopes for more than just a friendship with Lois.

Lois is apprehensive about meeting Mathew following Eifion’s warning about his cousin’s intentions. In the meantime, Ffion is desperate to spend more time with DI Wilkinson.

Mathew turns his attentions to Vicky as he has a special gift for her. Meanwhile, Siôn and Tesni’s relationship hit the rocks when Tesni challenges Siôn’s beliefs. Cassie decides to share her concerns with Anita that Mickey and Kelly are becoming more than friends. As Anita’s fears are confirmed, Hywel goes behind Rhys’s back in a bid to save his business.

After weeks of worrying it’s finally time for Sophie to share her big news. Her secret has been a great worry for her and she is dubious of Dylan’s reaction. While secretly meeting, Vince and Kay are almost caught… but will this be enough to make them end the affair?

Arthur is having van trouble and is trying to find a way to make some money to pay the bill, as it’s highly unlikely that Iris will help him, especially when she discovers what he has been up to.

Anest asks Jason for help as she fears that Iestyn is up to no good again.

And now that Dylan knows the truth about the pregnancy, both he and Sophie look forward to a future together. (Pictured top; Dylan in this week’s Rownd a Rownd).

